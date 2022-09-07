Read full article on original website
njurbannews.com
Murphy proposes bipartisan legislation to confront taxation of NJ residents by other states
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The legislation is designed to confront the long-standing issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the State billions in foregone revenue. The proposals announced by the Governor would promote long-term fiscal stability and provide relief to taxpayers while combating aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among New Jersey students
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills Friday that will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families.
New Jersey launches online dashboard documenting internal police investigations
New Jersey has unveiled a new dashboard that allows people to review internal investigations being conducted in police departments in the Garden State. The dashboard allows users to filter the investigations by law enforcement agencies, the types of allegations involved, and if any disciplinary action was taken. “Fostering strong relationships...
State panel gives N.J. employers option to use experts to determine if workers are high
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. Long-awaited guidelines for employers on determining if workers are high on the job were issued Friday by the state agency...
Arrests in New Jersey for small-time cannabis dealing plummet post-legalization
Since legalization, data shows there have been relatively few arrests for possessing more cannabis than is permitted under state law.
NJ prisoners don’t deserve the luxury of air conditioning (Opinion)
A report from the NJ Department of Corrections ombudsman was released this week bemoaning the fact that many prisoners don’t reside in the comfort of air conditioning. First you may wonder, what is this ombudsman office?. From nj.gov…. “The Office of the Corrections Ombudsperson acts as an independent set...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Environmentalists decry permit extension approval for natural gas terminal in South Jersey
The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday approved a three-year permit extension for a controversial project to build New Jersey’s first terminal for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Delaware River. The extended permit gives Delaware River Partners, an affiliate of New Fortress Energy, until June 2025 to...
2 out of 3 N.J. cops convicted of robbing residents sent to federal prison
One of the former officers had dreams of being a police chief. Another was living his dream of being a cop, something he always wanted after moving to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic. The third didn’t think twice about his illegal conduct because he said it was all around him.
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Three New Jersey men have all admitted to and plead guilty to their respective roles in the murder of a federal informant among other offenses while defending their drug enterprise. The information from the investigation and court case was released by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. An...
wrnjradio.com
Acting AG Platkin launches new dashboard detailing information on police internal affairs investigations statewide
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Wednesday made information about police agencies’ internal affairs investigations available online, in a searchable dashboard capable of filtering data by law enforcement agency, the types of allegations involved, and what, if any, disciplinary action was taken. The Attorney General’s...
New Jersey is surrounded by the rudest people in the country!
If you’re a resident of New Jersey and you travel, most people’s perception is that we hear in New Jersey are the rudest people in the country. We can understand how that might be the perception and while there may be some signs that this could be a reality, the state bird here in New Jersey is the middle finger, have no fear we are not the rudest people in the country.
Gov. Murphy signs law establishing Black Heritage Trail
NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed legislation that will highlight Black history in the state.The governor signed the new law establishing a Black Heritage Trail and Commission at the Newark Public Library.The commission would be tasked with designating historical markers throughout the state recognizing the contributions of African Americans."Black history must be told. It must be celebrated. And not just here in Newark, but all across our state. The Black experience in New Jersey reaches far and wide. It encompasses every county and practically every community," Murphy said."The history of slavery is large in the state, but the history of abolition is even larger here in this state, in this county and especially Newark, and preferably these trails will highlight the history of abolition," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.State officials are still working on the list of locations to be included on the trail.
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
This former Democrat deserves re-election (Opinion)
As I've said for several years now publicly, there's a battle raging in NJ over how best to save the state from rising debt and onerous regulations. The good news is that as I make my way around the state, we're finding that most people are eager for change and would love a reason to dig in and stay.
Info (but no names) released on 10,000 NJ police officers' internal affairs cases
A police officer prepares to draw his gun. New Jersey has released a searchable portal with data about more than 10,000 police officers' internal affairs cases. The attorney general’s office has a public dashboard that details cases by more than 500 police agencies. Transparency advocates say it's a welcome step forward. [ more › ]
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles
Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
NJ's marijuana industry is meant to be a boon for equity — but cost of entry is too high for some
The Apothecarium in Maplewood opened for legal recreational sales in April 2022. Equity advocates say with New Jersey's market could easily be dominated by big, multi-state marijuana companies if steps aren't taken to welcome more small businesses and diverse entrepreneurs to the industry. The state chapter of the ACLU is pitching policies it says would make the market more accessible to communities of color and others hurt by the war on drugs. [ more › ]
