ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 2

Related
njurbannews.com

Murphy proposes bipartisan legislation to confront taxation of NJ residents by other states

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The legislation is designed to confront the long-standing issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the State billions in foregone revenue. The proposals announced by the Governor would promote long-term fiscal stability and provide relief to taxpayers while combating aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.
INCOME TAX
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among New Jersey students

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills Friday that will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families.
FOOD & DRINKS
WHYY

New Jersey launches online dashboard documenting internal police investigations

New Jersey has unveiled a new dashboard that allows people to review internal investigations being conducted in police departments in the Garden State. The dashboard allows users to filter the investigations by law enforcement agencies, the types of allegations involved, and if any disciplinary action was taken. “Fostering strong relationships...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Guns#Politics State#Ag Platkin#The Jenner Block#The Safe Office#Safe
wrnjradio.com

Acting AG Platkin launches new dashboard detailing information on police internal affairs investigations statewide

NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Wednesday made information about police agencies’ internal affairs investigations available online, in a searchable dashboard capable of filtering data by law enforcement agency, the types of allegations involved, and what, if any, disciplinary action was taken. The Attorney General’s...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is surrounded by the rudest people in the country!

If you’re a resident of New Jersey and you travel, most people’s perception is that we hear in New Jersey are the rudest people in the country. We can understand how that might be the perception and while there may be some signs that this could be a reality, the state bird here in New Jersey is the middle finger, have no fear we are not the rudest people in the country.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy signs law establishing Black Heritage Trail

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed legislation that will highlight Black history in the state.The governor signed the new law establishing a Black Heritage Trail and Commission at the Newark Public Library.The commission would be tasked with designating historical markers throughout the state recognizing the contributions of African Americans."Black history must be told. It must be celebrated. And not just here in Newark, but all across our state. The Black experience in New Jersey reaches far and wide. It encompasses every county and practically every community," Murphy said."The history of slavery is large in the state, but the history of abolition is even larger here in this state, in this county and especially Newark, and preferably these trails will highlight the history of abolition," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.State officials are still working on the list of locations to be included on the trail.
NEWARK, NJ
njurbannews.com

No bags, no carts, no groceries

Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New Jersey 101.5

This former Democrat deserves re-election (Opinion)

As I've said for several years now publicly, there's a battle raging in NJ over how best to save the state from rising debt and onerous regulations. The good news is that as I make my way around the state, we're finding that most people are eager for change and would love a reason to dig in and stay.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
POLITICS
NJ.com

N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam

An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles

Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gothamist

NJ's marijuana industry is meant to be a boon for equity — but cost of entry is too high for some

The Apothecarium in Maplewood opened for legal recreational sales in April 2022. Equity advocates say with New Jersey's market could easily be dominated by big, multi-state marijuana companies if steps aren't taken to welcome more small businesses and diverse entrepreneurs to the industry. The state chapter of the ACLU is pitching policies it says would make the market more accessible to communities of color and others hurt by the war on drugs. [ more › ]
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy