Organizers announce return of the Goleta Lemon Festival for Sept. 24-25

By Lily Dallow
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Organizers announced the return of the Goleta Lemon Festival set for Sept. 24-25, according to the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Rusty's Pizza will present the festival at Girsh Park, with over 80 booths featuring non-profit organizations, lemony foods, beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.

PC: Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The South Coast said the Goleta Lemon Festival celebrates the rich history and role in which lemon harvesting has in the region, becoming Goleta's largest community event for 29 years.

"What started as a small street festival in 1949 celebrating Goleta’s agricultural roots, has grown to attract more than 40,000 residents, visitors, community leaders, nonprofits, and elected officials celebrating the South Coast and Goleta community," said the South Coast.

Organizers said the festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

For more information, visit LemonFestival.com .

PC: Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The post Organizers announce return of the Goleta Lemon Festival for Sept. 24-25 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

