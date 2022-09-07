Read full article on original website
Epicurious
Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake
Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict with Caper Butter Hollandaise
Eggs Benedict is a brunch treat on its own, but we added a hollandaise sauce made with caper-infused butter, smoked salmon, and brown butter-fried capers to make it even more decadent. When making the sauce, make sure the butter is warm, and drizzle it in slowly — if you go too fast, the sauce could separate or the egg yolks could curdle. Watch the bowl's temperature as well, since the eggs can scramble if it gets too hot. Fresh, peppery arugula perfectly balances the rich salmon and hollandaise. Piled onto toasted English muffins with poached eggs, fresh chives, and crispy capers, it makes an impressive (and tasty) breakfast.
princesspinkygirl.com
Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites
This no-bake Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites recipe is a quick and easy way to make mini cherries jubilee cheesecakes using only a box of cake mix and cream cheese. These bite-sized dessert balls are covered in a pretty pink candy coating and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle – perfect for any party or holiday when dressed up with sprinkles or sanding sugar.
Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings Recipe
If you're in need of an impressive dessert fit for a crowd, these baked, old-fashioned apple dumplings are for you! Because these apples are individually wrapped in pie dough, they make for an easy dessert for a group gathering. And best yet, they can be made in under an hour, and require only a handful of ingredients.
Bon Appétit
Songpyeon “Apples”
These adorable rice cake “apples” are a festive and creative take on songpyeon, a Korean filled and steamed rice cake that’s commonly eaten during Chuseok, the Korean mid-autumn harvest festival. Songpyeon are traditionally formed in a half-moon shape, but Jennifer Ban of Rice Blossoms fashions her gorgeous songpyeon in the form of different fruits and vegetables, such as apples, peaches, pumpkins, and persimmons. These are filled with a mixture of crushed and whole sesame seeds, honey, and brown sugar, which offers a subtle sweetness when you bite into the rice cake. Set aside a full weekend afternoon for this project, as filling and shaping each apple will take time. This is a great project to do with kids, since the rice cake dough is similar in texture to play dough. Songpyeon are best the day they’re made.
butterwithasideofbread.com
STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE COBBLER
Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler made from scratch with fresh strawberries and bits of cream cheese. Sweet strawberry dessert that is delicious all year long!. We love cobbler. What’s not to like about a delicious dessert made with fruit that is super easy to make from scratch? Cobblers are made with a simple crust that tastes a little more like a cookie than pie. Add some fruit and bake. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and everyone will love it! Make sure to try our Chocolate Cherry Cobbler, Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler or our Easy Peach Cobbler made with a cake mix!
Keto-Friendly Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bomb Recipe
Keto Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bombs are perfect for any occasion. Even when you are on a strict keto diet, feel satisfied with these frozen treats!. These fat bombs take 15 minutes to prepare and 1 hour 15 minutes to chill. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Ravneet Gill’s recipe for malt panna cotta, chocolate tuile and cream
Cream on cream is never a bad thing, and today’s recipe is a shining example of why. This malt panna cotta is not only a thing of beauty, but the perfect thing for friends who claim not to like chocolate desserts. It’s rich without being sickly sweet, with a tuile biscuit that helps to pull the whole dessert together.
Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans
This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
