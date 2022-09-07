ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

cnyhomepage.com

CANY Chairs Comment on Current NYS Cannabis Climate

MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Adult use of marijuana has been increasing across the nation as more and more states begin to legalize both medical and recreational use. New York State has announced that they will approve a maximum of 150 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURD) with the highest...
HEALTH
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Versailles, NY
Albany, NY
Government
cnyhomepage.com

Hochul announces new COVID booster and updated mask guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– During her press conference on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul received the latest COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets specific variants. Not only did she urge New Yorkers to get boosted, but also announced new masking guidance. “These boosters, that we will be talking about today and are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Eagle

It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York

Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
HOBBIES
newyorkupstate.com

Must-see Upstate NY house: This Amsterdam mansion is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of

The home is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of at the turn of the 20th century. A palatial Italian Renaissance mansion tucked in the small Mohawk Valley city of Amsterdam, the property’s many elegant attributes include a summer sleeping porch, solarium, five large fireplaces, a library, skylights, vaulted ceilings and stylish light fixtures.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Big Frog 104

Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY

The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
WATERFORD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Farm Laborers Wage Board votes to advance report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, The Farm Laborers Wage Board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week. In a vote 2 to 1 it advanced. The report now goes...
ALBANY, NY
WTAJ

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
France
News Break
Politics
WIBX 950

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
WATERTOWN, NY
WNYT

Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George

Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Benefit held for Tunnel to Towers

In just a few days we will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks, the Capital Region remembering ties to ground zero of both lives lost and first responders rushing to help. The Rensselaer County Sheriff, fire and police services hosted a benefit for an organization in memory of the many fallen firefighters.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

