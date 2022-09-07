Read full article on original website
Pomeroy Family Railroad at Copake Iron Works historic site nears completion
A $100,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation will help the Friends of Taconic State Park finish the development of a 1,000-foot loop railroad at the Copake Iron Works historic site. Once complete, visitors to the park in New York’s Hudson Valley will be able to ride in one of two train cars around the Columbia County site.
125 Albany firefighters honor retired lieutenant
Albany firefighters, along with community members, paid tribute to Lt. Michael Lee.
CANY Chairs Comment on Current NYS Cannabis Climate
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Adult use of marijuana has been increasing across the nation as more and more states begin to legalize both medical and recreational use. New York State has announced that they will approve a maximum of 150 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURD) with the highest...
Yard sale to benefit Albany Rural Cemetery
A yard sale is being held to benefit a local cemetery.
Hochul announces new COVID booster and updated mask guidance
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– During her press conference on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul received the latest COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets specific variants. Not only did she urge New Yorkers to get boosted, but also announced new masking guidance. “These boosters, that we will be talking about today and are...
It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York
Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
Albany intersection named for longtime crossing guard
The corner of Myrtle and Delaware Avenues in the city of Albany is being dedicated to a longtime school cross guard.
‘From scratch’ bakery gets permanent spot in Albany
Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
Must-see Upstate NY house: This Amsterdam mansion is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of
The home is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of at the turn of the 20th century. A palatial Italian Renaissance mansion tucked in the small Mohawk Valley city of Amsterdam, the property’s many elegant attributes include a summer sleeping porch, solarium, five large fireplaces, a library, skylights, vaulted ceilings and stylish light fixtures.
Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY
The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
Farm Laborers Wage Board votes to advance report
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, The Farm Laborers Wage Board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week. In a vote 2 to 1 it advanced. The report now goes...
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
New York State Police Trooper Injured In Hit-&-Run In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper was hit outside of his vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police confirmed a trooper was injured in Westchester County, New York in a hit-and-run. State Police Investigating Personal Injury Hit-and-run Crash involving a State Trooper on I-95, Westchester County,...
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George
Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
Benefit held for Tunnel to Towers
In just a few days we will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks, the Capital Region remembering ties to ground zero of both lives lost and first responders rushing to help. The Rensselaer County Sheriff, fire and police services hosted a benefit for an organization in memory of the many fallen firefighters.
