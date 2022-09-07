Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ALDI opening Rotterdam store, relocated from Schenectady
ALDI is set to open its new store at the “Five Corners” in Rotterdam on September 15 at 9 a.m. This location will replace the store at 1592 State Street in Schenectady, which will close its doors on September 14.
cnyhomepage.com
Farm Laborers Wage Board votes to advance report
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, The Farm Laborers Wage Board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week. In a vote 2 to 1 it advanced. The report now goes...
cnyhomepage.com
Board approves report lowering farm overtime threshold
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Farm Laborers Wage Board is advancing its report to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers after a virtual meeting Tuesday. The board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
Traffic slowed on eastbound Thruway after crash
Traffic was slowed in the eastbound lanes of the New York State Thruway Friday morning, after a crash blocked the left lane. The incident took place near Exit 24 in Albany, at about 8:30 a.m.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs workforce housing proposal takes a step forward
The developers of a proposed affordable housing development in Saratoga Springs are seeking approvals from the city, which faces a shortage of workers at a time of record employment. Housing prices have risen dramatically in recent years. The average price for a single-family home in Saratoga Springs is more than...
New Brewery in Saratoga County With Beautiful Views & Brews
There is a new brewery in northern Saratoga County that is quite unique. The beautiful setting helps patrons enjoy the farm setting and several different brews that were made on-site from ingredients that were grown right on their farm. Dancing Grain is a "field-to-glass farm brewery." Dancing Grain Farm Brewery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
schenectadymetroplex.com
RAD Soap Co. Cuts the Ribbon on New Glenville Facility
Today Metroplex joined officials from the Schenectady County Legislature, the Town of Glenville, the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and others to cut the ribbon on RAD Soap Co.’s new production and office facility in Glenville. More information on RAD Soap can be found from our earlier announcement on...
Thrillist
Look Inside This $23 Million Turn-of-the-Century Adirondack Mansion for Sale
If you've ever dreamed of spending your days in New York's gorgeously preserved Adirondack region, this house might just be your crown jewel. Just listed by Premier Properties, this Lake George, New York mansion offers eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a whopping 23 acres of land in the heart of upstate.
WNYT
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
cnyhomepage.com
Benefit held for Tunnel to Towers
In just a few days we will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks, the Capital Region remembering ties to ground zero of both lives lost and first responders rushing to help. The Rensselaer County Sheriff, fire and police services hosted a benefit for an organization in memory of the many fallen firefighters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamc.org
Albany’s speed hump pilot program continues, with report on early results
A quality of life issue that has dogged some neighborhoods for decades appears to have met its match in Albany's new speed hump program. The pilot program to calm traffic on busy streets in the city of Albany began in June. Humps have been installed in West Hill along First Street between Ontario Street and Judson Street, Second Street between Judson Street and Manning Boulevard and Third Street between Manning Boulevard and Judson Street.
cnyhomepage.com
PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
cnyhomepage.com
The history of the Empire State Plaza
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Plaza is a multi-use group of buildings that has a vast history in New York State’s capital city. For the Plaza’s 50th anniversary in 2015, the New York State Museum put together an exhibit, in-person and online, to commemorate the occasion.
albany.org
Albany County Day Trip Itinerary: Helderberg Hilltowns
Scoping out a day trip to Albany County? Plan a day exploring the Towns of Berne, Knox, Westerlo, and Rensselaerville! These four western-most towns in Albany County are collectively known as the “Helderberg Hilltowns.” These charming countryside communities offer a rural escape from the hustle bustle. Scroll on for a day trip itinerary for the Helderberg Hilltowns!
wamc.org
Pomeroy Family Railroad at Copake Iron Works historic site nears completion
A $100,000 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation will help the Friends of Taconic State Park finish the development of a 1,000-foot loop railroad at the Copake Iron Works historic site. Once complete, visitors to the park in New York’s Hudson Valley will be able to ride in one of two train cars around the Columbia County site.
Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY
The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
WNYT
Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward
It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
Comments / 0