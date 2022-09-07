ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Farm Laborers Wage Board votes to advance report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, The Farm Laborers Wage Board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week. In a vote 2 to 1 it advanced. The report now goes...
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Board approves report lowering farm overtime threshold

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Farm Laborers Wage Board is advancing its report to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers after a virtual meeting Tuesday. The board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs workforce housing proposal takes a step forward

The developers of a proposed affordable housing development in Saratoga Springs are seeking approvals from the city, which faces a shortage of workers at a time of record employment. Housing prices have risen dramatically in recent years. The average price for a single-family home in Saratoga Springs is more than...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
schenectadymetroplex.com

RAD Soap Co. Cuts the Ribbon on New Glenville Facility

Today Metroplex joined officials from the Schenectady County Legislature, the Town of Glenville, the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and others to cut the ribbon on RAD Soap Co.’s new production and office facility in Glenville. More information on RAD Soap can be found from our earlier announcement on...
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

Boat still stuck on the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
FORT EDWARD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Benefit held for Tunnel to Towers

In just a few days we will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks, the Capital Region remembering ties to ground zero of both lives lost and first responders rushing to help. The Rensselaer County Sheriff, fire and police services hosted a benefit for an organization in memory of the many fallen firefighters.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Albany’s speed hump pilot program continues, with report on early results

A quality of life issue that has dogged some neighborhoods for decades appears to have met its match in Albany's new speed hump program. The pilot program to calm traffic on busy streets in the city of Albany began in June. Humps have been installed in West Hill along First Street between Ontario Street and Judson Street, Second Street between Judson Street and Manning Boulevard and Third Street between Manning Boulevard and Judson Street.
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

The history of the Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Plaza is a multi-use group of buildings that has a vast history in New York State’s capital city. For the Plaza’s 50th anniversary in 2015, the New York State Museum put together an exhibit, in-person and online, to commemorate the occasion.
ALBANY, NY
albany.org

Albany County Day Trip Itinerary: Helderberg Hilltowns

Scoping out a day trip to Albany County? Plan a day exploring the Towns of Berne, Knox, Westerlo, and Rensselaerville! These four western-most towns in Albany County are collectively known as the “Helderberg Hilltowns.” These charming countryside communities offer a rural escape from the hustle bustle. Scroll on for a day trip itinerary for the Helderberg Hilltowns!
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY

The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
WATERFORD, NY
WNYT

Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward

It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
FORT EDWARD, NY

