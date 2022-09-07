Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
cnyhomepage.com
Death Wish Coffee permanently closes Broadway store
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Death Wish Company has permanently closed its retail store at 260 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. A company spokesperson said the location closed as of Sunday, September 4. “While we enjoyed interacting in person with the Saratoga community and our loyal customers who traveled near...
cnyhomepage.com
Ticonderoga launching its own ‘Restaurant Week’
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This fall, Ticonderoga is joining its neighbor at the south end of Lake George, and hosting its own Restaurant Week celebration. The first-ever Ticonderoga Area Restaurant Weeks run Sept. 16-30, bringing Adirondack flavor and local delights along with them. The event is designed to encourage...
cnyhomepage.com
Annual charity tasting back at Schuylerville park
SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the start of October, visitors to Hudson Crossing Park can enjoy a spread of local foods – and benefit area organizations helping the community – while they enjoy the park’s own samplings of nature along the Champlain Canal riverfront. The Tasting on the Hudson is back for its 15th year at the park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
cnyhomepage.com
Benefit held for Tunnel to Towers
In just a few days we will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks, the Capital Region remembering ties to ground zero of both lives lost and first responders rushing to help. The Rensselaer County Sheriff, fire and police services hosted a benefit for an organization in memory of the many fallen firefighters.
cnyhomepage.com
The history of the Empire State Plaza
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Plaza is a multi-use group of buildings that has a vast history in New York State’s capital city. For the Plaza’s 50th anniversary in 2015, the New York State Museum put together an exhibit, in-person and online, to commemorate the occasion.
cnyhomepage.com
Farm Laborers Wage Board votes to advance report
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, The Farm Laborers Wage Board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week. In a vote 2 to 1 it advanced. The report now goes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com
Tips released for Emergency Preparedness Month
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – September is Emergency Preparedness Month across the United States. While emergency preparedness may sound obvious, it extends further than some might realize. Warren County is encouraging its residents to review ways to be ready for weather, fires, and whatever else may come their way.
cnyhomepage.com
National Grid: Heating costs on the rise
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cost of living is not going down for many in the Capital Region. National Grid announced Wednesday that home heating prices are expected to rise 39% for natural gas and 22% for electric. “War in Ukraine, energy constraints in Europe, the global inflation...
Comments / 0