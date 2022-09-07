Read full article on original website
Related
Tuscaloosa Police Arrest Man Who May Have Used Drill to Rob Same Store 5 Times
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man they believe armed himself with a cordless drill and robbed the same area convenience store five times in 16 months. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers have responded to armed robberies at the Family Dollar Store on 14th Street five times since last spring.
Tuscaloosa Police: 22 Guns Stolen From Vehicles Since August 1st
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is urging residents and visitors to make sure their car doors are locked after 22 firearms were stolen from parked vehicles in the month of August alone. In a short video Reel posted to the department's Facebook Wednesday, police said TPD has received reports of 79...
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
Second Suspect Pleads Guilty to 2017 Murder of Tuscaloosa’s Jennifer Nevin
A San Francisco woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to the kidnapping and murder of a young Tuscaloosa mother, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday. The victim, 23-year-old Jennifer Raven Nevin, was fatally shot in July 2017. Investigators said she attended a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa County’s Most Expensive Home is a Lake, Wildlife Playground
The most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is a lake and wildlife playground. This super-exclusive property is listed by Christen Crosby with Ray & Poynor Properties. The home is surrounded by some of the most spectacular views from more than “1700 acres, land includes 20 spring-fed lakes, approx. 7...
Death Investigation Underway in Demopolis After Rail Crew Finds Body
A death investigation is underway in Demopolis, Alabama after a worker spotted a body floating in the water under a railroad trestle there Tuesday afternoon. Police in Demopolis confirmed the news to the Thread, which was first reported by the West Alabama Watchman. A DPD spokesperson said the body was...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes
Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
Police Charged West Tuscaloosa Shooting Suspect with Attempted Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a Tuesday morning shooting that left another man in critical condition. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to Creekwood Village Apartments in west Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting.
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash in Central Tuscaloosa Thursday Afternoon
One person was killed in a head-on collision in central Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon, police have confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the collision took place shortly before noon on Thursday at the intersection of 10th and Greensboro Avenues. Taylor said witnesses reported a head-on collision...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
On a weekend when most West Alabama high school football games were moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather, here’s a look at what happened on the field including a few Birmingham area games of interest. In Friday action, McAdory pummeled Paul W. Bryant 46-19 in...
Manhunt Underway for Mississippi Murder Suspect Who Stole Car in Hale County
Police are asking the public to beware as they hunt for a suspect in a Mississippi murder who is believed to have stolen a vehicle in West Alabama Thursday. Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the area, said the suspect is 22-year-old Edward Leon Bush, who police say is likely armed and dangerous.
Northport Woman Killed in Wreck on Highway 43 Friday
A Northport woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 north of Samantha, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the victim was driving a 2019 Ford Edge when she collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Charger that was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.
Friday Night Live Returns To Hay Court For a Free Movie Night
Friday, September 16th, Townsquare Media, PARA, Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant along with the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP will host another event in West Alabama. Hay Court residents will be able to come out and watch a free movie inside the housing complex. The event will feature free...
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History
Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
Learn About Travel Nursing at Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Meeting
Have you ever wondered about nursing or even travel nursing? The September virtual meeting of the Bright Futures Health Interest Group will feature Octavia Rayford, RN and she will talk with the students about a career in nursing, specifically travel nursing. The Zoom meeting is open to all students who...
Police Looking for Demopolis Man Missing Since Sunday
Police in West Alabama are asking for help finding a Demopolis man who has been missing since Sunday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Persons alert Thursday afternoon for Thomas Taylor, a 48-year-old Demopolis man. Taylor is a 48-year-old Black man described as 5'8" and weighing...
Nick 97.5
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nick975.com/
Comments / 0