ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe holding donation drive for veterans

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxnte_0hlu7at700

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa is hosting a donation drive to support local veterans. The city’s senior services division is hosting the event. Donations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday at Santa Fe City Hall or the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center.

Story continues below

The city says donation items like soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste are being accepted. They are also looking for socks, thermals and non-perishable food items. The senior services department will distribute the items to homeless veterans in Santa Fe

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark hosting free event for local teachers September 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is hosting an open house event for teachers on September 10. Teachers will learn more about the “Discover the Biopark” program, meet with the zoo’s education ambassadors, and discuss education experiences available at the Biopark for their classes. Teachers and one guest can get in for free from 10 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascruces.com

Road Trip: Flamenco in Santa Fe!

Looking for a reason to get out of town? How about a road trip to Santa Fe? New Mexico’s very own Flamenco artist, La Emi, is returning to the Benitez Cabaret stage, at the Lodge of Santa Fe, following a successful summer series. This year’s series introduced locals and visitors alike to traditional Flamenco at a grander scale, incorporated with modern elements. The extended fall showcase will run September 22 – October 9, 2022.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Sanctioned homeless camps, Camp Hope, Weekend rain, Water crisis, Free haircuts

[1] More Safe Outdoor Spaces coming to Albuquerque after veto override fails – Sanctioned homeless camps are back after Albuquerque City Councilor Trudy Jones changed her vote during Wednesday night’s council meeting which prevented a moratorium on the camps from taking effect again. The Menaul and I-25 location for a safe outdoor space will house up to 50 people. A second location for a safe outdoor space near Edith and Candelaria would provide room for up to 12 people. There are six more sits under city review which must meet several requirements before being approved, including a security plan.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Sports
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Society
Santa Fe, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#City Hall#Non Perishable Food#Charity#Texico#Krqe En Espa Ol#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

What roads will be closed for Fiesta De Santa Fe?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Road closures are beginning Thursday in Santa Fe for Fiestas De Santa Fe. The roads will remain closed through Sunday. All city of Santa Fe recreational facilities and administrative offices will close Friday at 1 p.m. and reopen Monday. Streets closed to vehicle traffic through Sunday, September 11:  Santa Fe Plaza […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe unveils new pollinator garden at Calle Alvarado

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has a new pollinator garden at Calle Alvarado Park. It’s all thanks to Keep Santa Fe Beautiful. The garden is full of native wildflowers and plants and also features a bee hotel and bee sculpture made of recycled materials by local artist John Knox. Last month, the […]
SANTA FE, NM
Daniella Cressman

The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday

"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Charities
KRQE News 13

Celebration of life for Rosario Zito set for September 15

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a celebration of life for Rosario Zito on September 15. It’s at Legacy Church on Wyoming Blvd. and is open to the public and starts at 10 a.m. Police say Zito was shot and killed during a robbery outside his restaurant Giovanni’s. Sylvan Alcachupas was arrested and charged with murder. He […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe resumes homeless camp cleanup

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has resumed clearing out and cleaning up homeless camps. Officials tell KRQE News 13 that since the enforcement resumed on September 2, they’ve received reports of 15 encampments. They do say that some of those might be duplicates. Crews have responded to two of those camps, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque barbershop offering free haircuts on September 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local barbershop in Albuquerque is celebrating its five-year anniversary by giving back to the community. Marz Barbershop is giving out free haircuts Saturday, September 10. This applies to their Albuquerque westside and Rio Rancho locations. They say by giving back to the community, it will build a better culture for everyone. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Coin Club: What is your coin worth?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ever wondered ‘what is your coin worth’? If you have an old box full of items, it might be time to search for some coins. The Albuquerque Coin Club has over 180 members that work to educate and inform the public on the topic of coins. The club will be at the New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy