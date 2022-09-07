Santa Fe holding donation drive for veterans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa is hosting a donation drive to support local veterans. The city’s senior services division is hosting the event. Donations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday at Santa Fe City Hall or the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center.
The city says donation items like soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste are being accepted. They are also looking for socks, thermals and non-perishable food items. The senior services department will distribute the items to homeless veterans in Santa Fe
