EW.com
Academy promises 'great legacy surprises' in 2023 Oscars preview
The Academy is going for the gold with its 95th ceremony. Viewers tuning in to the 2023 Oscars telecast are in for a nostalgic treat, per the group's leadership, who previewed the upcoming awards ceremony Saturday morning during a panel discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival. "We are hard...
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
‘Sr.’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Pays Affectionate Tribute to His Indie Film Pioneer Father
Among all the diverse documentaries that had their premieres at this year’s Telluride Film Festival, Chris Smith’s Sr. stands as one of the most unique and affecting. The film is on one level a portrait of indie film pioneer Robert Downey Sr., who was part of the American New Wave that energized cinema in the late 1960s. But the film is also a loving tribute to a father by his very famous son, Robert Downey Jr., who participated in the filming with his wife and fellow producer, Susan Downey. While the film chronicles Downey Sr.’s career and sometimes tumultuous personal life,...
Beanie Feldstein Joins Ethan Coen’s Solo Directorial Film at Working Title and Focus Features
Beanie Feldstein has signed on to Ethan Coen’s first solo narrative directorial effort, an untitled film for Working Title and Focus Features, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. The “Booksmart” actress joins Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, who were announced to star in the film last month.
‘Babylon’ First Look: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Ring In the Era of Talkies for Damien Chazelle’s Epic Ode to Old Hollywood
The lush land of 1920s Hollywood is now getting a modern A-lister take thanks to Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. The “La La Land” director helms highly-anticipated epic “Babylon” starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt as two movie stars at the opposite ends of fame. The film is set for a December 25 limited release and a wide release January 6, 2023, making the feature a buzzed-about Oscars contender. The period piece focuses on the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. While the specific plot details remain under wraps, IndieWire can confirm that Robbie plays aspiring...
Barack Obama's Tribute To The Queen Will Tug At Your Heartstrings
The fondness that former President Barack Obama had for Queen Elizabeth II, and vice versa, was the stuff of political legend. The former president and the late monarch first met in 2009. According to royal author, Tom Quinn, the encounter resulted in the queen developing "a soft spot for Americans ... she completely fell in love with [him], so much so that she has frequently asked her courtiers if they could arrange for him to come to Britain now he is no longer president," per Insider.
These Two Former Soap Opera Stars Are Joining The Season 31 DWTS Cast
"Dancing With The Stars" is making a big move for Season 31. The former ABC reality competition series will now be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus (via Variety). Fans will now have to subscribe to the streaming app to watch new episodes of the series, and after seeing the cast announcement, it seems that many will want to tune in to the new season, which premieres on September 19 (via People).
Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’, Star Brendan Fraser Enthusiastically Embraced With Extended Ovation At World Premiere – Venice
In a triumphant world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale received a seven-minute standing ovation inside the Sala Grande on Sunday evening. Star Brendan Fraser was visibly moved as he was embraced by his director while extended applause rang throughout the auditorium. The psychological drama was met with strong response throughout the day with Fraser getting top notes for his leading turn. He plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photo Gallery Aronofsky directs from a screenplay...
‘Copenhagen Cowboy’: Nicolas Winding Refn Says Netflix Series Is A “Female Evolution” Of Characters From ‘Valhalla Rising,’ Drive’ And ‘Only God Forgives’ — Venice
Nicolas Winding Refn says that the characters in his upcoming Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy, are a “female evolution” of characters from previous projects such as Valhalla Rising, Drive and Only God Forgives. Speaking at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival today, the Danish helmer said, “I’ve done films in the past with a certain type of character that was first played by Mads Mikkelsen in Valhalla Rising on one hand and then Ryan Gosling played him as a driver in Drive and then Vithaya [Pansringarm] played him as a lieutenant in Only God Forgives. “So, I was working with Robert...
The Young And The Restless' Nikki And The Bold And The Beautiful's Deacon Will Soon Reunite
One of the biggest episodes in soap history is about to take place. On Monday, September 26, "The Young and the Restless" is going to crossover with "The Bold and the Beautiful" in an epic blend of storylines, per Daytime Confidential. "Y&R" is celebrating a major milestone next March — their 50th anniversary and decided to treat their long-time fans with the rare crossover episode sooner than later, instead of waiting until next year.
Tessa Thompson Pops in a Neon Green Christopher John Rodgers Set and Towering Platforms for the Premiere of ‘Bones And All’ at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Tessa Thompson hit the star-studded red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 2 for the premiere of “Bones And All.” Clad in a Christopher John Rogers neon two piece and striking heels, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress had many onlookers in awe. Dressed in her brightest wears, Thompson wore a corset top with a structured bodice and scooping neckline secured in place with thick shoulder straps. For bottoms, the former Shakespearian actress donned a matching maxi skirt set slightly low on her hips, the garment gathered and ruched in a texturally interesting way that...
Anna Kendrick Sets Directorial Debut With True Crime Thriller ‘The Dating Game’
Anna Kendrick is set to make her directorial debut with the true crime thriller The Dating Game from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. Kendrick will also produce and star in the flick, which is from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald and is based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome and funny bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s charming façade was a deadly secret: he was a psychopathic serial killer “I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it,”...
SFGate
A24 Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Canada’s Sphere Films (EXCLUSIVE)
Under the deal, Sphere Films will theatrically release pics including Charlotte Wells’ Cannes breakout “Aftersun,” which is currently screening as part of TIFF, and Ari Aster’s “Disappointment Blvd.” starring Joaquin Phoenix. The latter is believed to be A24’s biggest production to date. More...
digitalspy.com
First look at It and Hunger Games stars in new Stephen King film
Stephen King fans, rejoice, because we now have a first look at It and Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell and The Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland in the new Stephen King film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The synopsis of the film sees teen Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) unexpectedly befriend...
Here's How The Crown Is Responding To The Death Of The Queen
"The Crown" has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The streamer focuses on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her time as a young woman to her days as a seasoned monarch leading the royal family into the future. The series is currently filming the new season, but everything changed when the news of the queen's heartbreaking death was announced. According to Variety, production of "The Crown" is set to pause as a show of respect to the late monarch.
If You Love Boy Bands, You May Recognize Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Husband
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
Christian Slater Revealed As Part Of ‘Willow’ Cast – D23
Christian Slater will be seen in upcoming Disney+ series Willow,the upcoming live-action series based on the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard. Slater’s casting was revealed today during Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim. No details on his role were shared, other than he will play a “character aiding in quest.” The series, which picks up years after the events of the movie, introduces new characters and is set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish. An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must...
Claire Danes to Star in HBO Max Miniseries ‘Full Circle’ From Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon
Claire Danes has been cast in HBO Max’s miniseries “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) and writer Ed Solomon (“Men in Black”), TheWrap has learned. She will join previously announced star Zazie Beetz. The series logline is as follows: “An investigation into...
Spielberg off to Toronto as film festival hails LGBTQ 'breakthrough year'
Steven Spielberg will lead a host of Hollywood A-listers across the border to Toronto this week for North America's biggest film festival, which organizers say will celebrate a breakthrough year for LGBTQ cinema. "There's a breakthrough this year... you're seeing LGBTQ stories being told in maybe places that they haven't been before, and in a much more mainstream way," said Bailey.
15 Movies That Might Sell Big at TIFF 2022
The Toronto International Film Festival isn’t as well-known for dealmaking as Sundance, and the clamor around Oscar-friendly titles tends to dominate, but buyers attending the festival always have a lot of possibilities to dig through. Many of the roughly 200 feature films screening the the biggest fall festival arrive without distribution. In the past, TIFF has yielded plenty of big deals, including some that impact awards season, such as Neon’s $6 million 2017 pickup of “I, Tonya” that resulted in a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Allison Janney and Sony Pictures Classics’ 2014 acquisition of “Still Alice” that ultimately landed Julianne...
