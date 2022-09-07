Read full article on original website
Man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. On August 28, 2022, at 5:31 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a domestic battery and the woman who was injured had fled the home and was waiting to speak to an officer at a nearby church on SandPit Road.
Bedford man arrested after assaulting a female
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant after Bedford Police officers responded to an incident on June 29, 2022, at 6:21 p.m. at Saddler Court apartments. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers met with a woman who said she was living in the apartment with her grandparents.
Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
ISP detective and Shelby County prosecutors receive Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award
INDIANAPOLIS – On Wednesday, an Indiana State Police Detective and two members of the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office were recognized by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter with the Department’s Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award for their work on several cold cases dating back to the early to mid-1980s, which ultimately led to an arrest in August of 2020 and a conviction this past March resulting in a 650-year prison sentence.
Man arrested after violating a protective order by sending text messages
HELTONVILLE – A Mitchell man was arrested after he violated a protective order by sending text messages. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 71-year-old James Voliva on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m....
Bedford woman arrested after police find meth in her purse
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsay Linton, on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her driver’s license was suspended. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
Two were arrested after lying to police about identity and after police find marijuana
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after a Bedford Police officer stopped the vehicle they were in on Rimrock Road. The vehicle had only one functioning brake light. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver’s hands were shaking and he was sweating profusely. The driver told police...
Man rams vehicle after an altercation and now faces charges
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, September 6th at 8:35 p.m. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an accident with a driver leaving the scene at 615 Blanton Lane. According to an accident report, the sheriff’s department received multiple 911 calls requesting police to the residence. Central dispatch relayed...
Man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after mailing drugs to a Bloomfield address
TERRE HAUTE – A Federal judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison after mailing meth from California to at least two Indiana addresses. According to federal prosecutors, 54-year-old Christopher Wrought pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking meth. As part of the sentence,...
A joint investigation lands two Lawrence County residents behind bars on drug charges
LAWRENCE CO. – A lengthy joint drug investigation between the Bedford Police Department, Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section, and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section concluded on Thursday landing two Lawrence County men behind bars. During the course of their duties, Bedford Police officer...
BPD arrests Springville man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested on Friday, September 2, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the station after a report from the dispatcher that a male requested to speak to an officer. The dispatcher said 37-year-old Dustin Couch, was becoming aggressive and screaming. When officers...
Man was arrested after shoving a woman
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday, September 5th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mitchell Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:01 p.m. at 1850 Blue Springs Cavern Road. Officers arrested 49-year-old Corbett May, on charges of domestic battery, resisting...
Bedford woman arrested for neglect of a dependant after man overdoses in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after an incident on Tuesday, August 16th. Police arrested Kia Cox, 28, Bedford, on charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependant, possession of a controlled substance, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a probable cause affidavit...
Man attempts to alter drug screen and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after he used a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test at the Lawrence County Probation Department. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Thursday, September 1, at 2:17 p.m. officers were called to the probation department after 59-year-old Kim Blevins, was accused of possessing a device used to alter a drug screen. Blevins was currently on probation and ordered to submit to urine drug screens. When he entered the bathroom to do the test the probation officer said Blevins appeared nervous and was “quickly rambling about several things”.
Police Log: September 9, 2022
8:24 p.m. Connor Morgan, 28, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 11:52 p.m. Amanda Pelfree, 34, Bedford, domestic battery with a deadly weapon. 4:09 a.m. Alarm testing at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Incidents – September 8. 7:26 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 10:33 a.m. Disabled vehicle...
Mitchell man arrested on domestic battery charges after police find injured woman, blood splatter and broken glass
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday, September 1, when Mitchell Police officers were called to 127 East Frank Street at 10:05 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they noticed blood smears on the front door. A distraught female answered the door. Standing...
Indiana State Police conducting a death investigation in Paoli
PAOLI – On Tuesday, detectives with the Indiana State Police Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after 38-year-old Joshua Wade, of Paoli, was found dead on North Gospel Street. At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near Tractor...
Reckless woman arrested after crashing into a mailbox, landscaping and house
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she was driving while intoxicated and crashed into a mailbox, landscaping, and then a house on Vinegar Hill Road Sunday. The accident was reported at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th at 363 Vinegar Hill Road. According to a...
