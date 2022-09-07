ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. On August 28, 2022, at 5:31 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a domestic battery and the woman who was injured had fled the home and was waiting to speak to an officer at a nearby church on SandPit Road.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after assaulting a female

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant after Bedford Police officers responded to an incident on June 29, 2022, at 6:21 p.m. at Saddler Court apartments. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers met with a woman who said she was living in the apartment with her grandparents.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IL
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

ISP detective and Shelby County prosecutors receive Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award

INDIANAPOLIS – On Wednesday, an Indiana State Police Detective and two members of the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office were recognized by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter with the Department’s Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award for their work on several cold cases dating back to the early to mid-1980s, which ultimately led to an arrest in August of 2020 and a conviction this past March resulting in a 650-year prison sentence.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after violating a protective order by sending text messages

HELTONVILLE – A Mitchell man was arrested after he violated a protective order by sending text messages. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 71-year-old James Voliva on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after police find meth in her purse

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsay Linton, on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her driver’s license was suspended. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
BEDFORD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Assault#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Bloomington Police
wbiw.com

Man rams vehicle after an altercation and now faces charges

MITCHELL – On Tuesday, September 6th at 8:35 p.m. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an accident with a driver leaving the scene at 615 Blanton Lane. According to an accident report, the sheriff’s department received multiple 911 calls requesting police to the residence. Central dispatch relayed...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbiw.com

Man was arrested after shoving a woman

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday, September 5th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Mitchell Police officers responded to a report of a domestic fight at 4:01 p.m. at 1850 Blue Springs Cavern Road. Officers arrested 49-year-old Corbett May, on charges of domestic battery, resisting...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Man attempts to alter drug screen and is arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after he used a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test at the Lawrence County Probation Department. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Thursday, September 1, at 2:17 p.m. officers were called to the probation department after 59-year-old Kim Blevins, was accused of possessing a device used to alter a drug screen. Blevins was currently on probation and ordered to submit to urine drug screens. When he entered the bathroom to do the test the probation officer said Blevins appeared nervous and was “quickly rambling about several things”.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 9, 2022

8:24 p.m. Connor Morgan, 28, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 11:52 p.m. Amanda Pelfree, 34, Bedford, domestic battery with a deadly weapon. 4:09 a.m. Alarm testing at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Incidents – September 8. 7:26 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 10:33 a.m. Disabled vehicle...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police conducting a death investigation in Paoli

PAOLI – On Tuesday, detectives with the Indiana State Police Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after 38-year-old Joshua Wade, of Paoli, was found dead on North Gospel Street. At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near Tractor...
PAOLI, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy