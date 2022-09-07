ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

UPDATED: Watch for Closure on Route 86 in Ray Brook Sept 18

UPDATE: The closure, which will facilitate the replacement of large culvert over the Little Ray Brook, begins Sept. 18 and is expected to last until Friday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m., weather permitting. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that State Route 86 in Ray...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WCAX

FEMA grants to bolster 3 North Country fire departments

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s 21st District has been granted $190,161.89 for fire departments in the North Country. The money is coming from Federal Emergency Management Agency. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, said in a statement that the money will be spent on the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad,...
POTSDAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NY
City
New York City, NY
Lake Placid, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Placid, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Tips released for Emergency Preparedness Month

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – September is Emergency Preparedness Month across the United States. While emergency preparedness may sound obvious, it extends further than some might realize. Warren County is encouraging its residents to review ways to be ready for weather, fires, and whatever else may come their way.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
LEICESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash

AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack Park#Adirondack High Peaks#Hikers#Accident#Adirondack Forest Ranger#Giant Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newportdispatch.com

Embankment gives out, causes crash in Huntington

HUNTINGTON — A 60-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Huntington on Tuesday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place in the area of Main Road at around 3:40 p.m. The vehicle was seen on its roof in the ditch on the side of the road, and...
HUNTINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Northern New York high school football to open with rivalry matchup

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Beekmantown High School varsity football is eager to start their season with another rematch against their rival Peru. “It’s definitely a big game week one,” Nathan Parliament, a junior quarterback and safety from Beekmantown High School said. “I think everyone’s ready.”
WEST CHAZY, NY
mynbc5.com

Peru high school football takes 2022 Apple Bowl over Beekmantown

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Not only was Peru High School's varsity football team opening its season at home, but they also were doing it in 2022's edition of the Apple Bowl between them and Beekmantown. Despite the high stakes, the Nighthawks (1-0 CVAC) did not crack under the pressure....
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy