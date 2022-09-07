Read full article on original website
Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton
Neither town officials nor trail stewards are seeking to prosecute the culprit. They figure it stems from a situation where someone likely needs help. Read the story on VTDigger here: Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton.
mynbc5.com
Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
adirondackalmanack.com
UPDATED: Watch for Closure on Route 86 in Ray Brook Sept 18
UPDATE: The closure, which will facilitate the replacement of large culvert over the Little Ray Brook, begins Sept. 18 and is expected to last until Friday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m., weather permitting. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that State Route 86 in Ray...
WCAX
FEMA grants to bolster 3 North Country fire departments
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s 21st District has been granted $190,161.89 for fire departments in the North Country. The money is coming from Federal Emergency Management Agency. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, said in a statement that the money will be spent on the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad,...
Ticonderoga launching its own ‘Restaurant Week’
This fall, Ticonderoga is joining its neighbor at the south end of Lake George, and hosting its own Restaurant Week celebration. The first-ever Ticonderoga Area Restaurant Weeks run Sept. 16-30, bringing Adirondack flavor and local delights along with them.
cnyhomepage.com
Tips released for Emergency Preparedness Month
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – September is Emergency Preparedness Month across the United States. While emergency preparedness may sound obvious, it extends further than some might realize. Warren County is encouraging its residents to review ways to be ready for weather, fires, and whatever else may come their way.
WCAX
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
mynbc5.com
NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash
AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
Man arrested for illegal firearm in Adirondacks
On Monday, New York State Troopers arrested a man who was found to be in possession of an illegal shotgun after visiting a campground in the Adirondack Park. The visit included a verbal and physical altercation with another camper.
Annual Battle of Plattsburgh reenactment threatened by New York gun law
The governor's office said it will work "to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed.”
mymalonetelegram.com
Castelli agrees to three televised debates in NY-21 race; Stefanik at odds with forums
Debate season for the north country’s congressional campaigns is fast approaching, but it appears the candidates in the 21st Congressional District are already at odds over who will host the forums. On Tuesday, Democratic candidate Matt Castelli announced he has agreed to three television debates, with Mountain Lake PBS...
Fresh Resignations Could Require 'Drastic Changes' at Burlington Dispatch Center
Burlington’s police and fire dispatch center, already stretched thin and facing questions about professionalism, may be headed toward a breaking point. Three dispatchers recently submitted their resignations, Seven Days has learned, which could leave the office with just four employees by month’s end. It’s budgeted for 12 positions.
informnny.com
Malone man arrested on charges of endangering person with physical disabilities
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested over Labor Day weekend on charges related to endangering an individual with disabilities. On September 3, New York State Troopers responded to State Route 30 in the town of Malone on reports of a physical altercation. Troopers determined that this...
newportdispatch.com
Embankment gives out, causes crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — A 60-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Huntington on Tuesday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place in the area of Main Road at around 3:40 p.m. The vehicle was seen on its roof in the ditch on the side of the road, and...
mynbc5.com
Northern New York high school football to open with rivalry matchup
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Beekmantown High School varsity football is eager to start their season with another rematch against their rival Peru. “It’s definitely a big game week one,” Nathan Parliament, a junior quarterback and safety from Beekmantown High School said. “I think everyone’s ready.”
Jay Man Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment After Alleged Domestic Incident
An Essex County man is facing several charges following an alleged domestic dispute. Troopers with the New York State Police (NYSP) were called to a home on Forge Street in the town of AuSable, New York at approximately 11:36pm on Monday, September 5, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.
mynbc5.com
Peru high school football takes 2022 Apple Bowl over Beekmantown
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Not only was Peru High School's varsity football team opening its season at home, but they also were doing it in 2022's edition of the Apple Bowl between them and Beekmantown. Despite the high stakes, the Nighthawks (1-0 CVAC) did not crack under the pressure....
Banking transfer is bumpy for some new M&T Bank customers
The bank moved all former People’s United customers to a combined banking system over Labor Day Weekend. For some, the transition hasn’t been smooth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Banking transfer is bumpy for some new M&T Bank customers.
