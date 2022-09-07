ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks PD: Woman charged after attempted kidnapping

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. reported that a woman was charged after attempting to kidnap a child in the downtown area. The incident happened on September 4, and GFPD said the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. A woman and her...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Prosecutors trace Kollie's movements after Paulsen attack on 2nd day of murder trial

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – On the second day of witness testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of 14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, prosecutors in the case tracked Kollie’s movements during and after the attack.The jury first watched a surveillance camera video which captured the entire 30 minute attack which happened at 6:30 on the morning of June 4, 2021.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
FARGO, ND
Fargo, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead Police detain three, arrest one for alleged shooting, chase

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people are detained following an alleged shooting, high-speed chase and search that ended in Moorhead. Moorhead Police say they were notified of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Officers say they...
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Fargo Police Release Internal Review of Fatal Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police released its internal review of the fatal shooting of Shane Netterville during the police advisory and oversight board meeting. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said the department’s internal investigation determined officer Adam O’Brien didn’t violate use of force policies during the July shooting.
FARGO, ND
KARE 11

4 detained by Moorhead police after high-speed chase on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Four people were detained on Wednesday night after fleeing from police on I-94 at speeds greater than 100 mph. According to Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz, around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted that a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo was heading east toward Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

No charges against ND Highway Patrol trooper in July shooting

FARGO (KFGO) – Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick has cleared a state trooper of a crime in the shooting of a man during a July crime spree in south Fargo. Burdick said his review of the investigation into the July 19 shooting of Maichael Yousa showed that Yousa displayed unpredictable, erratic and dangerous behavior and that North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Miles Rhonemus “could reasonably conclude Yousa posed an immediate threat to public safety and the trooper.”
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man wanted for manslaughter still on the run, victim identified

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are still searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo on August 14. At 8:42 a.m., the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance were dispatched to the 50 block of North Broadway for a medical assist call. Upon arrival, responding personnel located the body of Cirilo Sustaita Contreras, a 53-year-old male with no permanent address, on the east side of a structure. Contreras was pronounced deceased by responding personnel.
FARGO, ND
Public Safety
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

International Market Plaza vandalized with Patriot Front graffiti

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re told management thinks it happened yesterday. Patriot Front graffiti was painted on top of the murals outside of the International Market Plaza in Fargo at 1345 Main Avenue. An organizer of the GoFundMe setup for the Immigrant Development Center says they are...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app

DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: I-94 Motorcycle injury crash sends 2 to hospital

DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 48-year-old Paul Christophe Otto. The passenger has been identified as 47-year-old Jillian Jeanette Thompson. Both of their conditions are still believed to be with non-life threatening injuries. ---------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Just after noon Wednesday,...
DOWNER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

Review: Moorhead Billiards Rail Bar & Café

With a summer full of road construction, the lack of traffic has impacted many area businesses. Downtown Moorhead is no exception. It seems like every day we hear of another restaurant suffering or even closing. With this in mind, we often try to choose restaurants in impacted areas. However, we...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bus driver shortages affect student's rides

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo area students and parents have noticed the crowded bus rides and longer wait times at bus stops this year. Levi Bachmeier, business manager for the West Fargo Public School district said they have 10 fewer bus drivers this year compared to last.
WEST FARGO, ND

