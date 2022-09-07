Read full article on original website
Related
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
KHBS
Beaver Lake glamping site decision tabled another two weeks
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — At its Wednesday night meeting, the Benton County Planning Board voted to table the decision on a Beaver Lake glamping site until the next meeting. The 200-acre resort-style camping site near Railroad Cut Road in Rogers has been the subject of much debate. Watch the...
KHBS
1 person dies after multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake
One person died after a multiple boat crash Friday night on Beaver Lake, according to Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Zellers said two boats were involved in the crash. He said the navigation lights were not working correctly on one of the boats, but said he...
Farmington becomes first municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The City of Farmington has partnered with Dumpster Detail to use dumpster cleaning services to promote a cleaner and more beautiful community. This makes Farmington the First Municipality in Arkansas to use dumpster cleaning services for its city dumpsters. Dumpster Detail is a Northwest Arkansas-based company...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bentonvillear.com
Native Edible and Medicinal Plants for Your Ozark Garden
Join Eric Fuselier to learn about the native edible and medicinal plants found growing in the Ozarks. You’ll learn which parts of these plants are edible or medicinal, as well as tips for how to harvest and prepare them. This presentation will focus on species that can easily be grown in a garden setting. Registration is required for this free virtual event.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville opens Lower Ramble as part of cultural arts corridor project
Fayetteville officials this week celebrated the opening of the Lower Ramble, which is part of the city’s cultural arts corridor project. A ceremony was held Thursday at the canopy overlook area of the Fay Jones woods, southwest of the Fayetteville Public Library. The event featured remarks from Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and others, and included self-guided tours through the woods and along the Tanglewood Branch creekside.
Fayetteville park wins over $500,000 being named 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was honored by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association, which named Centennial Park its 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year. The park won over $500,000 in the category. Centennial Park is a 228-acre, cycling-activated park with cyclocross and mountain biking amenities. The...
1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash at Beaver Lake
According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were transferred to Springdale hospitals. The deceased victim is identified as Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the scene but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Arkansas makes adjustments for Razorback games
The University of Arkansas has made slight traffic and gate entry adjustments ahead of Saturday's Razorback football game against South Carolina.
Fort Smith food bank to receive 40,000 pounds of protein from Tyson
The River Valley Regional Food Bank will receive a donation of close to 40,000 pounds of protein on Monday morning, according to a press release.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ArchDaily
Crystal Bridges Imagines the Future of Housing
Housing is a mess in Northwest Arkansas. The metropolitan area between the college town of Fayetteville, the buzzing art hub of Bentonville, and the bedroom communities of Rogers and Springdale are expected to double in size over the next two decades, and like many quickly growing urban areas across the country, there aren’t enough places to live.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
FRIDAY FRENZY: Farmington at Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Mounties take on the Farmington Cardinals at home. Both teams were undefeated this season going into the matchup.
Multi-vehicle crash backs up southbound traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries stopped southbound traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville Friday evening. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Mile Marker 65, backing up traffic before the Garland Avenue exit.
KHBS
Bentonville woman dies after trying to save boy's life
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Benton County Coroner, Tanya “Tawny” Hinton died on Saturday, Sept. 3. Hinton attempted to save Cade Law, 11, before he died after being pulled into a storm drain during flash flooding in Bentonville on Mon. Aug. 29. Hinton was transported to...
Washington County, Arkansas investigates incident involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Washington County in Arkansas is investigating an incident involving an off-duty deputy with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), according to the ACSO. A post to the ACSO Facebook page said Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie was aware of the incident and intends to...
Police report accident with ‘serious injuries’ affecting traffic in Fort Smith
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
Husband shares legacy of woman who died saving boy from storm drain in Northwest Arkansas
The woman who jumped into a storm drain to try and save a young boy has died.
Why Some Hog Fans Having to Hold Nose This Weekend
Even thought they play Alabama, Razorback fans won't pull for Texas.
Comments / 1