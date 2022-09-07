ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

Beaver Lake glamping site decision tabled another two weeks

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — At its Wednesday night meeting, the Benton County Planning Board voted to table the decision on a Beaver Lake glamping site until the next meeting. The 200-acre resort-style camping site near Railroad Cut Road in Rogers has been the subject of much debate. Watch the...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

1 person dies after multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake

One person died after a multiple boat crash Friday night on Beaver Lake, according to Randy Zellers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Zellers said two boats were involved in the crash. He said the navigation lights were not working correctly on one of the boats, but said he...
GOSHEN, AR
bentonvillear.com

Native Edible and Medicinal Plants for Your Ozark Garden

Join Eric Fuselier to learn about the native edible and medicinal plants found growing in the Ozarks. You’ll learn which parts of these plants are edible or medicinal, as well as tips for how to harvest and prepare them. This presentation will focus on species that can easily be grown in a garden setting. Registration is required for this free virtual event.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville opens Lower Ramble as part of cultural arts corridor project

Fayetteville officials this week celebrated the opening of the Lower Ramble, which is part of the city’s cultural arts corridor project. A ceremony was held Thursday at the canopy overlook area of the Fay Jones woods, southwest of the Fayetteville Public Library. The event featured remarks from Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and others, and included self-guided tours through the woods and along the Tanglewood Branch creekside.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash at Beaver Lake

According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were transferred to Springdale hospitals. The deceased victim is identified as Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the scene but...
GOSHEN, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
ArchDaily

Crystal Bridges Imagines the Future of Housing

Housing is a mess in Northwest Arkansas. The metropolitan area between the college town of Fayetteville, the buzzing art hub of Bentonville, and the bedroom communities of Rogers and Springdale are expected to double in size over the next two decades, and like many quickly growing urban areas across the country, there aren’t enough places to live.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Bentonville woman dies after trying to save boy's life

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Benton County Coroner, Tanya “Tawny” Hinton died on Saturday, Sept. 3. Hinton attempted to save Cade Law, 11, before he died after being pulled into a storm drain during flash flooding in Bentonville on Mon. Aug. 29. Hinton was transported to...
BENTONVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

