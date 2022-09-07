Read full article on original website
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville opens Lower Ramble as part of cultural arts corridor project
Fayetteville officials this week celebrated the opening of the Lower Ramble, which is part of the city’s cultural arts corridor project. A ceremony was held Thursday at the canopy overlook area of the Fay Jones woods, southwest of the Fayetteville Public Library. The event featured remarks from Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and others, and included self-guided tours through the woods and along the Tanglewood Branch creekside.
fayettevilleflyer.com
University of Arkansas student enrollment tops 30,000 for the first time
The University of Arkansas has once again reported a record number of students on campus, with an enrollment of 30,936 this fall. That's an 8.3% increase over last year. The university also announced a new record for degree-seeking freshmen, with 7,099 students - or 17.1% more than last year - according to preliminary figures released Wednesday.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Hog fans should arrive early for SEC opener with Gamecocks
The way I see it, Arkansas Razorback fans have two options for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff for the Hogs’ Southeastern Conference opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. They can either get to bed early tonight to make sure they are up in time to...
