ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel — Where It Went Wrong

Thomas Tuchel is my favourite Chelsea manager of all time — more than Mourinho, more than Conte, more than Ancelotti, more than anyone else. I’ll always hold him close to my heart for his tactics, for his personality, for his conduct and for a long list of other things. But I love Chelsea more than any manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Anthony Barry
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Zsolt Lőw
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach... ruling out an instant return to the dugout for Thomas Tuchel after his Chelsea sacking

RB Leipzig have moved quickly to hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach. The German club sacked Domenico Tedesco yesterday after they lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on home turf in the Champions League on Tuesday. With Thomas Tuchel losing his job at Chelsea at...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison brace powers Spurs to Champions League home win

Tottenham Hotspur got their 2022-23 Champions League campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Spurs were (very) slow to get going, the game was turned on its head after Chancel Mbemba was sent off after a chance-saving tackle on Son Heung-Min. Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a second half brace, both headers from lovely balls into the box, and Tottenham took home the full three points. The final score was 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Brighton Hove Albion#Hungarian
SB Nation

Ex-Red Adam Lallana Named Interim Player-Manager at Brighton

While most Liverpool fans would sooner see the entire squad replaced than Jürgen Klopp shown the door were it ever to come to that, there are few other managers in football who can even come close to the German’s job security or expect that level of backing. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

With the transfer window closed, who becomes Arsenal’s next big sale?

Arsenal have been big spenders over the last two summers bringing in 11 total new first team players for a combined £262 million plus pounds. That is not a small chunk of change, especially for a club that historically (pre 100% takeover) was under a self sustaining model. Since the Kroenke’s have taken full control, the checkbook has been open far more than not, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal won’t be faced with balancing the books or simply an offer that would be silly to resist over a single player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manuel Akanji Important to Manchester City, Like Erling Haaland

It may sound like comparing oranges to apples, as Erling Haaland grabs the headlines week-in-week-out for scoring the goals at Manchester City while Manuel Akanji was brought in to protect City’s goal. However, Haaland’s goals will mean little or nothing if the back door is not kept shut by the defenders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roberto Firmino Was Already Impressed With Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho is one of several additions to the team brought in by Jürgen Klopp during the summer transfer window. Though he hasn’t made as big a splash as Darwin Núñez since his arrival, the former Fulham star is finding his feet in Klopp’s currently shaky side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Andy Robertson: “The Liverpool Fans Deserve Better Than That”

Wednesday marked the start of the new Champions League campaign, as Liverpool traveled to Napoli for their first group stage match. Unfortunately, that opener ended in one of the worst performances yet and a 4-1 defeat. “It all starts because we weren’t compact enough. You come away here, we’ve not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 9

Hello everyone. there will be no track of the day today. News broke yesterday of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch. She was 96. Harry Kane and Antonio Conte both shared messages on social media following her death. Kane was awarded an MBE in the 2019...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy