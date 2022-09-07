A virtual private network (VPN) tunnel allows a client, such as a Windows desktop computer, to privately exchange data with a server that has been configured for secure VPN communication. The client might only need to securely access resources on the server itself, in which case the client and server are only exchanging data with each other. Typically, however, the VPN server acts as a gateway for the client so that the client can privately access other systems and resources, such as websites. Those websites “see” the VPN server’s IP address as opposed to that of the client, whose IP address is effectively masked by the VPN server.

