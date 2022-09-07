Read full article on original website
CNET
Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
Digital Trends
Hackers can now sneak malware into the GIFs you share
How low will malware go to get onto your device? We thought using Minecraft to gain access to your computer was the most nefarious method hackers have produced, but there’s a new, even lower type of attack that uses Microsoft Teams and GIFs to mount phishing attacks on your computer.
Hackers have a new tool that downloads Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook inboxes
Iranian state-sponsored hackers have built a new tool capable of downloading Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook inboxes, and are using it against unknown high-profile targets. This is according to a new report from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which managed to obtain a version of the tool and perform an analysis to see just how dangerous it is.
Cloud servers are proving to be an unfortunately common entry route for cyberattacks
Cloud servers are now the number one entry route for cyberattacks, new research has claimed, with 41% of companies reporting it as the first entry point. The problem is only getting worse, with the number of attacks using cloud servers as their initial point of entry rose 10% year-on-year, and they've also leapfrogged corporate servers as the main way for criminals to find their way into organizations.
technewstoday.com
How to Access Router Remotely
If you are traveling and want to check up on your home network, you can do so by remotely accessing its router. Most users we interacted with were not familiar with this feature, but accessing the router remotely allows you to check up on your family, roommates, and even access devices connected to the router via a USB drive.
Ars Technica
New Linux malware combines unusual stealth with a full suite of capabilities
Researchers this week unveiled a new strain of Linux malware that's notable for its stealth and sophistication in infecting both traditional servers and smaller Internet-of-things devices. Dubbed Shikitega by the AT&T Alien Labs researchers who discovered it, the malware is delivered through a multistage infection chain using polymorphic encoding. It...
Ars Technica
Runway teases AI-powered text-to-video editing using written prompts
In a tweet posted this morning, artificial intelligence company Runway teased a new feature of its AI-powered web-based video editor that can edit video from written descriptions, often called "prompts." A promotional video appears to show very early steps toward commercial video editing or generation, echoing the hype over recent text-to-image synthesis models like Stable Diffusion but with some optimistic framing to cover up current limitations.
How to Set Up a Windows IPv4 Client With an Ubuntu WireGuard Server
A virtual private network (VPN) tunnel allows a client, such as a Windows desktop computer, to privately exchange data with a server that has been configured for secure VPN communication. The client might only need to securely access resources on the server itself, in which case the client and server are only exchanging data with each other. Typically, however, the VPN server acts as a gateway for the client so that the client can privately access other systems and resources, such as websites. Those websites “see” the VPN server’s IP address as opposed to that of the client, whose IP address is effectively masked by the VPN server.
Engadget
Ring expands end-to-end encryption to its battery-powered devices
Is expanding its end-to-end encryption (E2EE) offering to battery-powered cameras and doorbells, which the Amazon-owned company says are its best-selling products. It last year. "We believe we should offer a full range of privacy options to as many customers as possible," reads. "And we know that different devices make sense...
PC Magazine
Microsoft Brings Back the Touch-Optimized Windows 11 Taskbar
Microsoft is bringing back the touch-optimized taskbar for Windows 11 that it first experimented with back in February. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (25197) includes support for a touch/tablet-optimized version of the taskbar, which is transitioned to automatically when a user disconnects or folds back the keyboard on their 2-in-1 device.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: High-performance remote access to macOS might solve performance problems for remote organizations
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Intel and Broadcom show off Wi-Fi 7 reaching 5Gbps
What just happened? Intel and Broadcom held the first successful demonstration of a "cross-vendor" Wi-Fi 7 connection this week. The event marks a milestone on the road to the next major step in Wi-Fi standards. Wi-Fi 7 (also known as 802.11be) devices will likely become more common over the next few years.
technewstoday.com
How to Make User Admin in Windows?
If you have been using Windows for some time, you might have encountered messages similar to “You don’t currently have permission to access this folder” while making changes to the folder or while installing any new software on your device. This message pops up when a user...
Intel and Broadcom demonstrate next generation Wi-Fi 7 products
Expected to debut in 2023.
Digital Trends
Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router
Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
Ring finally adds end-to-end encryption to wireless cameras, but there's a catch
Home security brand Ring is expanding end-to-end encryption (also known as E2EE) support to more devices while also introducing a new data transfer feature. It's a welcome security update, but it also forces the deactivation of some useful Ring features. Previously, E2EE was only available to wired products like the...
Android Authority
How to find the MAC address of your Android phone
Apple or Android, everyone owns a MAC at this point. If your device can access the internet, it has a MAC address. Short for Media Access Control address, a MAC address uniquely identifies a device on a network. It’s almost like a fingerprint, where your device appears on a network as its MAC address. Now, there are several security precautions that you can take to protect yourself and your device, and one way to do so is to know what your MAC address is and whether you can change it. Let’s go over how to find the MAC address of your Android device.
