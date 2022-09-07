The Little Mermaid fans are worried about Flounder after that first clip from the live-action remake. Disney shut down social media when the first trailer for the 2023 feature got posted. However, in-between posts about how perfect Halle Bailey's singing voice is, there was a lot of concerns about Ariel's buddy Flounder. In the 1989 version of the movie, the little fish was voiced by Jason Marin. Kids all over the world recognize his bright yellow and blue coloring. But, in the trend of these Disney live-action remakes, Flounder is looking a bit more photo-realistic. That's going to be a weird spot for some fans. A big part of the attraction with these animated films is the human-like qualities the animals take on. It was seen in The Lion King back in 2019. (Funnily enough The Jungle Book's take on this was interestingly well-received!) But, fans are hoping that the charm doesn't get wiped from fan-favorites like Sebastian and Flounder. Check out the best responses down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO