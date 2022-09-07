Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
ComicBook
Disenchanted Trailer Released by Disney+
Fans of Disney's Enchanted have been asking for a sequel to the film ever since its release back in 2007. For much of that time, the cast and crew have been trying to get another one made as well. 2022 is the year that all those dreams finally come true, as Disney+ is set to debut the long-awaited sequel. Disenchanted will continue the story of Giselle and Robert, and Friday saw the debut of the film's first trailer.
ComicBook
Mufasa: The Lion King Announced as Disney's Live-Action Sequel
We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.
ComicBook
Black Adam Trailer Offers First Look at Villain, Sabbac
A new trailer for Black Adam dropped tonight, and gave fans a look at Sabbac, one of the film's antagonists and a character who has a long history with Black Adam, Shazam!, and the rest of the Fawcett line. The character and first appeared in 1943, and was created by Otto Binder and Al Carreno as an enemy of Captain Marvel, Jr. (Freddy Freeman from Shazam!). Like Black Adam and Ibac, Sabbac is essentially a twisted reflection of the Marvel (read: Shazam) family. Unlike Black Adam, who draws his powers from the same source as Billy and company, Ibac and Sabbac get their powers from some of history's greatest monsters rather than gods and heroes.
ComicBook
Disney's Live-Action Snow White Remake Confirmed for 2024 Release Date
Walt Disney Studios has been on a roll with their live-action adaptations of their classic animated films like Cinderella, Maleficent, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, and so many more in some form of production or development. One of their most recently filmed adaptations is the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White, and we finally know when it will hit theaters. During their panel at Disney's D23 Exp, the studio revealed that Snow White will hit theaters sometime in 2024. The films will star Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will play the film's villain. Both stars were in attendance at the convention where they revealed their feelings on starring in the film.
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
thedigitalfix.com
New Saw movie coming Halloween 2023
Buckle up horror movie fans because Jigsaw is returning to the big screen with a new set of deadly games. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that a new Saw movie is in the works and is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 27, 2023 – just in time for the spooky season.
ComicBook
The Haunted Mansion First Look and New Cast Members Revealed at D23 Expo
Today's D23 Expo brought with it the highly anticipated first look at the new The Haunted Mansion movie, just in time to start getting fans ready to celebrate the incoming spooky season. Today's panel also confirmed that Winona Ryder and Dan Levy have joined the film. The first take on the material came back in 2003, which was interestingly the same year that another beloved Disney ride got adapted into a movie, though Pirates of the Caribbean was a much bigger success than the Eddie Murphy-starring comedy about a family who accidentally gets tossed into an otherworldly love triangle. This new The Haunted Mansion is currently set to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn reveals the video game movie he almost made instead of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’
It’s hard to imagine the MCU without Guardians of the Galaxy, as that 2014 sci-fi adventure helped establish that the franchise could take literally take any C-list (or below) character from the comics and turn them into a fan-favorite. What’s more, the irreverent tone James Gunn brought to the property had a massive impact on the universe overall, arguably inspiring later movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.
ComicBook
Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Might Have Found Its Jet
Avatar The Last Airbender, like One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, will be receiving a live-action adaptation thanks to Netflix in the future. Several members of the main cast, along with ancillary characters that ran into Aang and the gang in their journey to defeat the Fire Nation, have been revealed for the upcoming streaming production, though one name has been absent, until now. While not yet confirmed by Netflix, the live-action bending universe might have found its Jet.
ComicBook
Disney's Little Mermaid Fans Are Worried About Flounder in Live-Action Movie
The Little Mermaid fans are worried about Flounder after that first clip from the live-action remake. Disney shut down social media when the first trailer for the 2023 feature got posted. However, in-between posts about how perfect Halle Bailey's singing voice is, there was a lot of concerns about Ariel's buddy Flounder. In the 1989 version of the movie, the little fish was voiced by Jason Marin. Kids all over the world recognize his bright yellow and blue coloring. But, in the trend of these Disney live-action remakes, Flounder is looking a bit more photo-realistic. That's going to be a weird spot for some fans. A big part of the attraction with these animated films is the human-like qualities the animals take on. It was seen in The Lion King back in 2019. (Funnily enough The Jungle Book's take on this was interestingly well-received!) But, fans are hoping that the charm doesn't get wiped from fan-favorites like Sebastian and Flounder. Check out the best responses down below.
thedigitalfix.com
Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney Plus
If you weren’t lucky enough to catch the latest Marvel movie in the cinema back in July 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder, well, fear not because Disney Plus has got you covered. That’s right, folks, film fans with a subscription to the streaming service can now enjoy the latest outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the comfort of their own home!
Ana De Armas Says Marilyn Monroe's Ghost Haunted Her While Making "Blonde"
Ana made the comments during the Venice Film Festival press conference for the upcoming biopic.
Collider
'Avatar: Reckoning' Trailer Reveals New Lands and Dangerous Enemies
Following several new video game announcements at this year's D23 Expo, more information about Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming mobile game, has been revealed which showcases a sneak peek of some of the upcoming game's features. Following its debut at D23, an official developer update trailer has been released, via the...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Action Figures Revealed by Todd McFarlane
Ahead of this weekend's D23 Expo, comic book legend Todd McFarlane has shared a short video from the McFarlane Toys booth. Among the merch on display will be some action figures from Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's sequel to the box office mega-hit that shook things up in 2009. McFarlane, who does Disney's Mirrorverse line and also DC's collectables line, shared the video on social media, lingering a bit on the never-before-seen Avatar figures. The D23 Expo will be the first time Disney has mounted a big promotional push for the franchise, which they took possession of when they bought up 20th Century Fox.
ComicBook
Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season
Paper Girls, the long in-development adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series, has officially been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series may well live to see another day though with Deadline bringing word that production company Legendary is seeking a new home for the show's potential next batch of episodes. The trade notes that Legendary will hope to find a new home that can "tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl." Despite premiering at the end of July to strong ratings from critics, it debuted with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was overshadowed in the ratings department.
PWMania
The Rock Touts New DC Era, Second Trailer for Black Adam Released
Future WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released the second official trailer for his Black Adam film. The Rock took to Twitter and touted that Black Adam will usher in a new era in the DC Universe. “POWER born from RAGE. The second trailer for...
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Reveals Updated Logo
Captain America: New World Order has a brand new logo after a reveal at D23 Expo. During a sizzle reel for the Marvel Studios properties, Sam Wilson's next adventure got some fancy new graphics (via @MsMarvelNews). All of this comes on the heels of New World Order's big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Captain America 4 had been reportedly in the works since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped up. But, Marvel fans had been waiting for an update since then. Now, there's a brand new logo and a May 2024 release date. Marvel also recently confirmed that Julius Onah would be the man behind the camera for the big Phase 5 movie. Not a ton is known about what the movie will entail. In fact, fans haven't seen Wilson's Captain America on-screen since the conclusion of the Disney+ series. As the months go on, it seems like a safe bet that he'll be a bigger presence in Phase 5 and the road to Secret Wars. Check out the new logo down below:
ComicBook
Minions: The Rise of Gru Streaming Premiere Date Revealed
Minions: The Rise of Gru, the fifth movie in the Despicable Me franchise, has announced when it will be available on a streaming service. The movie stars The Office's Steve Carell returns as a young Gru, as fans get to witness his supervillain origin story alongside the adorable yellow minions. The #1 animated movie of the year will drop on Peacock September 23rd, and will be joined by 2015's Minions as well, making Peacock the exclusive streaming home of both films. Minions: The Rise of Gru is the latest addition to Peacock's library of titles to make their way to the streaming platform from theaters, including the likes of Jurassic World: Dominion, The Black Phone, The Bad Guys, Downton Abbey: A New Era, The Northman, Ambulance, Firestarter, and The Outfit.
ComicBook
Maggie Cancelled by Hulu After One Season
The future looks bleak for Hulu's Maggie. On Friday, Variety confirmed that the streaming service has cancelled Maggie after only one season. This comes just over two months since the romantic comedy's debut on the platform on July 6th. The series starred The Mindy Project's Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie, a young woman tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone's futures, but her present is a mess. The series, which was based on Tim Curcio's short film of the same name, was originally created for ABC in early 2021 before ultimately moving to Hulu in January of 2022.
