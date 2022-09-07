Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Picayune vs. Gulfport
PICAYUNE, Miss. — The defending 5A state champion Maroon Tide (3-0) asserting its championship swagger in a defensive 21-7 win over Gulfport (2-1), its fourth straight triumph over the Admirals. Watch the Friday Night Showcase highlights in the video above!
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. George County
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — The Greyhounds (3-0) led the Rebels (0-3) at the half 33-0 and tacked on a field goal in the second half of their 36-0 shutout, cruising to their 13th straight regular season win dating back to the start of 2020. Watch the Friday Night Showcase highlights in the video above!
wxxv25.com
High School Football: St. Martin vs. West Marion
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — The Yellowjackets (2-1) led the Trojans (1-2) wire to wire in their dominating 48-20 home victory. Watch the Friday Night Showcase highlights in the video above!
WLOX
Pass Christian man arrested, charged with stealing vehicle
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jerry Cornelius Parkman of Pass Christian for stealing a vehicle. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Firetower Road in Pass...
Mississippi Press
Two former star players arrested with weapons at Gautier High football game
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Not that long ago, Jordan Irving and Zavionne Payne were on the playing field at Gautier High School, starring for the Gators football team. Last Friday night, the two were arrested at the stadium where they once played during Gautier’s game versus rival Pascagoula -- Irving for carrying a concealed weapon and Payne for disorderly conduct.
Victim, shooter identified in Popeyes shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes. Ceria Jenkins, 30, was shot two times in the leg at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Popeyes in Semmes at 7861 Moffett Rd. MCSO said the shooter […]
Football player goes from missing to murder suspect
A 16-year-old football player was set to start school, istead, he sits in a juvenile detention center accused of murder.
One dead, one wounded in shooting at Pelican Point
UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
Video allegedly showing coach hit student, Blount coach on leave, MCPSS investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools said Blount High School Head Football Coach Josh Harris is on administrative leave and under investigation. Harris did not coach last week against Robertsdale. This news comes after a video circulating on social media allegedly shows Harris hitting a player. In the video, a person says, “that’s […]
SUV flees Mobile Police, crashes with child inside
A chase in Mobile with a child inside the vehicle happened Friday afternoon on Dauphin Street.
Alabama: Woman shoots ex-girlfriend 2 times in leg at Popeyes, shooter in custody
UPDATE (6:04 p.m.): Mobile County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Burch said a female shot her ex-girlfriend twice in the leg. WKRG is working to gather more information. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A female was shot at the Popeyes in Semmes Thursday night, according to MCSO Captain Paul Burch. The victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” and […]
Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
WLOX
Name released of woman found dead in Pigeon Creek
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
Mississippi Press
Pascagoula man turns himself in; charged with Moss Point murder
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- David Brennen Mitchell of Pascagoula turned himself in to Moss Point police, who charged the 36-year-old with the murder of Kevin Hardiman. According to Moss Point police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Molden Street shortly after 11 p.m. Arriving at the scene, they found the 37-year-old Hardiman, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Mobile Police arrest man accused of 2 separate robberies
UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square […]
WLOX
Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner. During a brief meeting Friday afternoon, Jackson County supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with selling the county-owned healthcare provider. Jackson County residents had an opportunity to petition for a public vote on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspects in Thanksgiving 2020 killing request youthful offender status
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people accused of killing a man on Thanksgiving 2020 have asked to be treated as youthful offenders. A Mobile County grand jury recently indicted Anthony MacPherson and Lucy Rutledge for murder. Prosecutors allege the defendants, who were 17 at the time, met up with Tavon...
WLOX
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
wxxv25.com
MS Gulf Coast Blues Festival this Saturday
Mississippi is the birthplace of the blues and this weekend you can experience some of the best the Blues has to offer. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Blues Commission is celebrating its 31st annual Blues Festival in Jackson County this weekend. Here with more is Blues Commission Alvin Brown aka DJ...
