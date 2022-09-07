ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

‘Professional babysitter’ sentenced for criminal sexual conduct in Michigan

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A former elementary school teacher and professional babysitter was sentenced for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct on Friday.

Brian Hannon was arrested by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021.

He was a teacher with Holt Public Schools, but the student was not in the Holt school district.

The sheriff’s office says Hannon admitted to performing oral sex upon a child during a previous hearing.

Investigators did not know that information before, and weren’t able to connect it the case he was charged for.

“Therefore Hannon’s current charges could not be enhanced,” the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials also said a second victim, who is not from Michigan, has been identified.

Hannon was sentenced to 38-180 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections, plus he will appear on the sex offenders list for the rest of his life and have electronic monitoring.

