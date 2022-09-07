ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Daily Mail

Not in their best interest! Carjackers return vehicle with a tank full of gas and a note asking for forgiveness because they noticed there was a stroller for a special needs child

A pair of carjackers in Brazil apparently had a change of heart after they stole a mother's car at gunpoint and returned it along with an apology note in which they claimed they had not noticed her special needs son's stroller was inside. Surveillance footage shows Rosyneide Almeida was about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction

Eliza Fletcher was forced into a vehicle while jogging near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m. last Friday, police say Before the body of missing Tennessee schoolteacher Eliza Fletcher was found on Monday, the suspect in her death was seen on video cleaning out the vehicle he allegedly used to kidnap her. Fletcher's body was discovered approximately seven miles from where the 34-year-old mom of two was seen on surveillance video allegedly being forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain SUV. Surveillance footage obtained by WREG shows a black SUV pulling...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Alabama man dies in jail after being arrested for not paying a fine

A man in Alabama died last month after being arrested and placed in a city jail for not paying a fine. According to a lawsuit filed in August in federal court, John Wayne Snider, 30, was arrested in Piedmont, Alabama, after failing to pay and incarcerated in the Piedmont City Jail. Shortly after his time behind bars began, Mr Snider began allegedly experiencing severe pain medication withdrawl symptoms including chest pain, tachycardia, chills and repeated vomiting.Despite his medical distress and an EMS recommendation, the lawsuit alleges, the city’s former police chief and a captain refused to take Mr Snider...
PIEDMONT, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man

A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
ABERDEEN, MS
102.5 The Bone

Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia

Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
COPPERHILL, TN
Daily Mail

Shock moment Quincy the police dog sniffs out a secret stash of firearms hidden in an underground bunker on a sugarcane farm linked to an alleged kidnap and torture case

A police dog named Quincy found a hidden underground bunker full of weapons while investigating an alleged small town kidnapping and torture case. Quincy discovered the secret bunker on a sugarcane farm in Far North Queensland on Sunday after a local man presented to hospital with severe head injuries and claimed he was kidnapped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her

A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
FLORIDA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

