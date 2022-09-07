Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Imprisoned former Army Ranger who led terrifying bank robbery asks judge to set him free
A former U.S. Army Ranger serving a 44-year prison sentence for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank, then ordering a hit on the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted him, has asked a judge to set him free. Luke Elliott Sommer claims he’s a changed man after nearly...
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Not in their best interest! Carjackers return vehicle with a tank full of gas and a note asking for forgiveness because they noticed there was a stroller for a special needs child
A pair of carjackers in Brazil apparently had a change of heart after they stole a mother's car at gunpoint and returned it along with an apology note in which they claimed they had not noticed her special needs son's stroller was inside. Surveillance footage shows Rosyneide Almeida was about...
3rd teen busted in 'anti-white' attack on Queens bus, allegedly threatened to 'bury' woman in cemetery
A 19-year-old girl who told a 57-year-old woman that she “hates white people” before beating her aboard a Queens MTA bus last month has been charged with hate crimes and other crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.
Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction
Eliza Fletcher was forced into a vehicle while jogging near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m. last Friday, police say Before the body of missing Tennessee schoolteacher Eliza Fletcher was found on Monday, the suspect in her death was seen on video cleaning out the vehicle he allegedly used to kidnap her. Fletcher's body was discovered approximately seven miles from where the 34-year-old mom of two was seen on surveillance video allegedly being forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain SUV. Surveillance footage obtained by WREG shows a black SUV pulling...
A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot in the back after a woman pretended to be stranded on a road and held him at gunpoint, police say
Police said they found a "base camp" near the location of the shooting and a 5-year-old who "ran from the woods holding a loaded shotgun."
insideedition.com
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
The investigation of a Florida college student’s fatal shooting in Alabama’s Talladega National Forest during an attempted armed robbery led authorities to an “off-the-grid” encampment, where they were confronted by a 5-year-old with a loaded shotgun, officials said. Adam Simjee, a 22-year-old University of Central Florida...
Alabama man dies in jail after being arrested for not paying a fine
A man in Alabama died last month after being arrested and placed in a city jail for not paying a fine. According to a lawsuit filed in August in federal court, John Wayne Snider, 30, was arrested in Piedmont, Alabama, after failing to pay and incarcerated in the Piedmont City Jail. Shortly after his time behind bars began, Mr Snider began allegedly experiencing severe pain medication withdrawl symptoms including chest pain, tachycardia, chills and repeated vomiting.Despite his medical distress and an EMS recommendation, the lawsuit alleges, the city’s former police chief and a captain refused to take Mr Snider...
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia
Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Shock moment Quincy the police dog sniffs out a secret stash of firearms hidden in an underground bunker on a sugarcane farm linked to an alleged kidnap and torture case
A police dog named Quincy found a hidden underground bunker full of weapons while investigating an alleged small town kidnapping and torture case. Quincy discovered the secret bunker on a sugarcane farm in Far North Queensland on Sunday after a local man presented to hospital with severe head injuries and claimed he was kidnapped.
International Business Times
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense In Killing White Teen Over Racial Slur Convicted
A Black man who fired shots at a truck full of teenagers in Statesboro, Georgia, killing a white teen girl, said he acted in self-defense after they yelled racial slurs at him. However, the jury rejected his claim and convicted him of manslaughter. William Marcus Wilson, 23, was accused of...
insideedition.com
Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her
A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
MilitaryTimes
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Court: Pennsylvania can’t keep guns in trooper ambush case
Pennsylvania cannot keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns...
‘Absolute insanity’: a North Carolina sheriff wants to arm school officers with assault rifles
Madison county’s Buddy Harwood said the move will reduce threat response time, but gun reform advocates have decried the decision
Narcity
2 Men Tracked Down By Helicopter & Arrested Over Stolen ATM From Alberta Bank
Two Alberta men are facing charges after they allegedly broke into a bank and stole an ATM. In a statement, Central Alberta District RCMP said it received reports of a break and enter at the Daysland Alberta Treasury Branch Bank in the early hours of the morning on August 31.
Three Arkansas officers identified in viral video of violent arrest
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Arkansas authorities on Monday identified three law enforcement officers who were shown in an online video over the weekend punching and kicking a suspect while he was on the ground outside a convenience store.
Cop Handcuffed Pregnant Mom at Gunpoint While Her 3 Kids Watched
A Bradford County, Florida, sheriff's deputy pointed his gun, screamed at, and handcuffed a pregnant mother during a traffic stop for speeding earlier this month—all while her three kids looked on. “If you make any movement, it’ll be the last mistake you’ll ever make,” Deputy Jacob Desue told Ebony...
