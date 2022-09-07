Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings

In 2013, San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall was listed as No. 6 on Rolling Stone’s roundup of the Best Clubs in America. During the 10 years since, and up to its 50th anniversary this October, the Great Hall's booking calendars have demonstrated subtle shifts in The City’s music preferences — as well as one unwavering audience trend: San Francisco is always eager for the next new sound.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO