Dublin, CA

Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, STEFANIE DAZIO - Associated Press
San Francisco Examiner
 2 days ago
Related
San Francisco Examiner

California leaders credit cellphone alert for sudden conservation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Standing in the shade of a tall hedge outside the Beverly Hilton hotel and sweating in the relentless heat, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California said Wednesday that emergency cellphone alerts the evening before that had urged Californians to conserve energy were instrumental in pulling the state’s heat-strained power grid back from the brink.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

What the Alison Collins property listing says about San Francisco

This week, a friend sent me a property listing of a two-unit building in Russian Hill owned by Alison Collins, the former San Francisco school board member who unsuccessfully sued the district for $87 million and was recalled from her position in February. I shared information about the listing on Twitter in a straightforward manner, writing:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000...
WOUNDED KNEE, SD
San Francisco Examiner

Great American Music Hall turns 50 without becoming middle aged

In 2013, San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall was listed as No. 6 on Rolling Stone’s roundup of the Best Clubs in America. During the 10 years since, and up to its 50th anniversary this October, the Great Hall's booking calendars have demonstrated subtle shifts in The City’s music preferences — as well as one unwavering audience trend: San Francisco is always eager for the next new sound.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

