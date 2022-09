Conway: On a day in which the Sun Belt Conference put the “Power 5” between its crosshairs, Coastal Carolina avoided an upset at the hands of FCS opponent Gardner-Webb. The Chanticleers forced five turnovers on a humid Saturday night in Conway to rally past the Bulldogs 31-27 in front of an announced crowd of 12,261 at Brooks Stadium.

