ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
sciotopost.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust

Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Unwelcome visitor: Family finds coyote in bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A coyote wandered into an Ohio home on Friday, spending nearly an hour in the family’s bathroom before it was discovered. According to the Trenton Police department, officers were dispatched to a Trenton home around 5:18 a.m. on calls that the family had found an animal in their first-floor bathroom. The […]
TRENTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Addiction#Drug Overdose#Miami Valley
WDTN

Citizens’ tips result in drug bust at Sidney home

A thorough investigation allowed the detectives to obtain a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of two semiautomatic firearms, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
miamivalleytoday.com

Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Medics called after dump truck lands on side

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Grand Jury indicts man on murder of Dayton man found in detached garage

DAYTON — A man accused of killing a man and hiding his body in the garage of a Dayton home has been indicted on murder charges. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single county of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy