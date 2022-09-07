Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust
Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
Unwelcome visitor: Family finds coyote in bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A coyote wandered into an Ohio home on Friday, spending nearly an hour in the family’s bathroom before it was discovered. According to the Trenton Police department, officers were dispatched to a Trenton home around 5:18 a.m. on calls that the family had found an animal in their first-floor bathroom. The […]
When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
Fairborn man sentenced 6 years for domestic abuse
Eldridge was accused and found guilty on one count of Domestic Violence and two counts of failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.
Ohio man charged with raping minor in commercial truck
A Warren County man is charged with raping an underage girl in Mahoning County.
Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of impersonating parent at Greene Co. school
XENIA — A competency hearing has been ordered for the man police say impersonated a parent at a Greene County school, with the intent to kidnap a child. Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, was ordered to have a competency evaluation Thursday, according to online court records. Court records showed...
Dayton woman sentenced to prison for overdose death of Riverside man
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Dayton woman has been sentenced to prison for the overdose death of a Riverside man. Whitney Taylor McCormick, 32, was sentenced to at least eight years in prison after being convicted on charges related to the overdose death of Clinton M. Williams, 39, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.
Fentanyl, weapons and money seized from Trotwood house
The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood.
Citizens’ tips result in drug bust at Sidney home
A thorough investigation allowed the detectives to obtain a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of two semiautomatic firearms, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
Dayton man arrested for string of catalytic converter thefts
On Friday, September 9, 24-year-old Murat Shokzodayev was indicted for theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools after multiple businesses reported catalytic converters stolen from their property, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said in a release.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
Medics called after dump truck lands on side
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
Grand Jury indicts man on murder of Dayton man found in detached garage
DAYTON — A man accused of killing a man and hiding his body in the garage of a Dayton home has been indicted on murder charges. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single county of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.
Westwood community meets to create neighborhood safety plan
Around two dozen Westwood neighbors, leaders and business owners met at the Dayton Metro Library on Abbey Avenue to voice their concerns.
Gunshots disrupt Beavercreek middle school football practice; Deputies investigating
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Football practice at a Beavercreek middle school was interrupted and players ran for safety in a school building after hearing gunshots fired at a nearby property Monday night. >>VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent at Xenia school tries to escape custody for second time. Coaches for...
Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task force arrests 4 on federal drug charges
DAYTON — Four people have been arrested and face federal drug charges after a search warrant was executed on a house in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in Trotwood on Thursday. Multiple agencies were involved in the search including Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, the FBI Safe Streets...
