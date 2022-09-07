Read full article on original website
Montgomery County man's $5 lottery ticket wins him the top prize of $200,000
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man from Montgomery County won $200,000 in a new North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off game. Lester Land III lives in New London but purchased the $5 ticket at the Xpress Mart on Westchester Drive in High Point. “I always like buying the new tickets...
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
Marlboro County kids test positive for pot, cocaine; parents charged
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
Pedestrian hit on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy roadway was closed after a pedestrian was hit. According to Greensboro Police Department, just before 10 a.m. they advised that Spring Garden Street was closed between Milton Street and Elam Avenue. The closure lasted for just around two hours. Police say a pedestrian was hit. Their injuries are serious […]
Officials seize largest amount of fentanyl in NC county’s history
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized the largest amount of fentanyl in Forsyth County history during an ongoing investigation, according to a FCDTF news release. Overall, 22 pounds of fentanyl valued at $2,665,000 were seized. In Sept. 2021, detectives with the FCDTF learned Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of Winston-Salem, […]
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with SUV on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, SUV driver charged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol. At 5:21 p.m., troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Fishel Road. According to Highway Patrol, a Honda CRV was driving down Fishel Road and did not look to see […]
Person seriously injured in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A late-night shooting has seriously injured one person. According to the Greensboro police, just before midnight on Thursday officers were called to the My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road about a shooting. They found a person who had been shot when they arrived. The victim was seriously injured and taken […]
1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a 19-year-old at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation...
You-pick apple season returns to Randolph County orchard
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. You-pick apple season returns to Randolph County orchard. While you might think that pick-your-own fruit applies mostly to strawberries or blueberries, a Randolph County farm...
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
Kaplan moving distribution center to Mocksville
Kaplan Early Learning Company, an international provider of preschool learning products for children ages birth to age 8, has chosen Mocksville to expand the warehousing capacity for one of its affiliates, Guidecraft. Guidecraft, which designs, manufactures, and sells educational toys and creative furniture, will move its products to Mocksville from...
N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot
Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties throughout the weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties and throughout central North Carolina. The Flash Flood Watch is going to be in effect throughout a large portion of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Flash Flood Watch […]
18-year-old arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old on Baker Dr in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. According to Greensboro Police Department Daniel Yarborough, 18, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a teenager was shot on Aug. 19. The 14-year-old victim died in the hospital several days later. Police said that they responded to the […]
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative turns himself in on federal embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud on Wednesday. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, entered a not guilty plea in court and was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. He served as executive director […]
Separate Hamlet shootings force Monroe Avenue to shelter in place on Wednesday and Thursday
HAMLET — Monroe Avenue Elementary in Hamlet has been placed on temporary lockdowns on Wednesday and Thursday this week due to nearby shootings in the area. “[Wednesday] afternoon we were alerted around 2:00 PM that there was a gunshot in the vicinity of our campus,” said Kylie McDonald, Public Information Officer for Richmond County Schools in a press release.
