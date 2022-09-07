Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Pennsylvania. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Pennsylvania, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should the Keystone State expect from the autumn months?

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO