philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes
Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Pennsylvania schools are looking for solutions to retain staff and attract new teachers
School districts in the midstate – and across Pennsylvania – are facing teacher and staff shortages, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education and state teacher advocacy organizations. The state has had a 70% percent decline in certifications for new teachers. Ten years ago, Pennsylvania issued certifications for...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania launching free school breakfast program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
abc27.com
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
Lancaster Farming
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk
Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
abc27.com
Report: Nearly 30% of families in Lebanon County struggling to pay for essentials
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from the United Way for Pennsylvania shows that nearly 30-percent of households across the Commonwealth struggle to pay for basic essentials. The organization released its annual “ALICE Report,” which shows families that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but are unable to afford things like housing, healthcare, childcare and food.
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
abc27.com
Santa convention brings dozens of Santas to Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Santa convention drew dozens of Chris Kringles from around the country to Dauphin and Lancaster counties to learn the ins and outs of being Saint Nicholas. It was a sea of red suits, white beards and Christmas cheer — pretty much what you...
Pennsylvania Ends Unfair Medical Malpractice Venue Restrictions
Medical Malpractice by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org. Last month was an important one for medical malpractice law in Pennsylvania. In an era where regional medical oligopolies dominate the landscape, where you would potentially be able to sue in a medical malpractice claim is a central question as to whether justice might be served in your case.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Midstate nursing homes with striking workers say ‘optimum care’ is continuing
The nursing home managers say the facilities are "fully staffed, operational and providing optimum care for our residents."
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania’s Fall Weather Packs Some Surprises
Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Pennsylvania. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Pennsylvania, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should the Keystone State expect from the autumn months?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania school directors speak out against Doug Mastriano’s education funding plan
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24 school districts...
‘Horror stories’: USPS lambasted for service in Pennsylvania | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
abc27.com
FOUND: Missing York man located safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police say 74-year-0ld David Webb Sr has been found safe. Prior to being found he was last seen near Pine Trail, Peach Bottom Township, York County on Sept. 9 at approximately 7:50 p.m.
