Harrisburg, PA

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Pennsylvania launching free school breakfast program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk

Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
Report: Nearly 30% of families in Lebanon County struggling to pay for essentials

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from the United Way for Pennsylvania shows that nearly 30-percent of households across the Commonwealth struggle to pay for basic essentials. The organization released its annual “ALICE Report,” which shows families that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but are unable to afford things like housing, healthcare, childcare and food.
Santa convention brings dozens of Santas to Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Santa convention drew dozens of Chris Kringles from around the country to Dauphin and Lancaster counties to learn the ins and outs of being Saint Nicholas. It was a sea of red suits, white beards and Christmas cheer — pretty much what you...
Pennsylvania Ends Unfair Medical Malpractice Venue Restrictions

Medical Malpractice by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free.org. Last month was an important one for medical malpractice law in Pennsylvania. In an era where regional medical oligopolies dominate the landscape, where you would potentially be able to sue in a medical malpractice claim is a central question as to whether justice might be served in your case.
Pennsylvania’s Fall Weather Packs Some Surprises

Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Pennsylvania. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Pennsylvania, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should the Keystone State expect from the autumn months?
Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
FOUND: Missing York man located safe

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police say 74-year-0ld David Webb Sr has been found safe. Prior to being found he was last seen near Pine Trail, Peach Bottom Township, York County on Sept. 9 at approximately 7:50 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA

