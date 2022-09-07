One of the top remailing prospects on Clemson’s board for 2023 plans to make an unofficial visit for Saturday’s game with Furman. DT Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City, AL said Thursday night he’ll be in to see the Tigers and the coaches for the first time since they offered him August right after he decommitted from Penn State. Parker also has an official visit with the Tigers scheduled for October 21st. Tennessee, Florida and Georgia are three others in the mix with him at this point.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO