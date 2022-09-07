ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#STRecruiting Notebook 9-9

One of the top remailing prospects on Clemson’s board for 2023 plans to make an unofficial visit for Saturday’s game with Furman. DT Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City, AL said Thursday night he’ll be in to see the Tigers and the coaches for the first time since they offered him August right after he decommitted from Penn State. Parker also has an official visit with the Tigers scheduled for October 21st. Tennessee, Florida and Georgia are three others in the mix with him at this point.
#STRecruiting: Dante Reno watched the #Gamecocks offense closely in last Saturday’s win over Georgia State

USC offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and new quarterback Spencer Rattler were in the spotlight last Saturday night in the season opening win over Georgia State. Fans wanted to see how Satterfield would call a game with an offense loaded with weapons, and they wanted to see how the highly touted Rattler would perform in his first game in the Garnet and Black.
Coordinators Corner: #Gamecocks OC Satterfield, DC White and STC Lembo review Georgia State game and preview Arkansas (AUDIO)

The USC coordinators now have some meat to chew on after last weekend’s opening game. They each saw good things to build on and bad things to work on. For Marcus Satterfield, it’s improving the running game and edge blocking. For Clayton White, it’s getting young guys in the secondary to grow up quickly. And for Pete Lembo, well, there wasn’t much his unit to improve on from Saturday considering the two blocked punts for touchdowns, the two long made field goals and the fake field goal that led to a touchdown.
