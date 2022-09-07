Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
Jonestown Elementary honors victims of 9/11
JONESTOWN, Pa.(WHTM) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania that killed nearly 3,000 people. Memorials are already being held all over the country, including at one northern Lebanon County school. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
abc27.com
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: West Shore Chamber of Commerce
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes gathered for the annual Luminary Awards Luncheon. Hundred turned out on Thursday afternoon for the West Shore Chamber of Commerce Event at the Penn Harris Hotell, located in Camp Hill. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
abc27.com
Santa convention brings dozens of Santas to Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Santa convention drew dozens of Chris Kringles from around the country to Dauphin and Lancaster counties to learn the ins and outs of being Saint Nicholas. It was a sea of red suits, white beards and Christmas cheer — pretty much what you...
4 Gorgeous Stores for Interior Decor Shopping (and more) in Lancaster, PA
Looking to make some changes to your home? Perhaps adding some fall vibes to your living room? Here are four places in Lancaster, PA, offering unique, one-of-a-kind interior decor.
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
Midstate nursing homes with striking workers say ‘optimum care’ is continuing
The nursing home managers say the facilities are "fully staffed, operational and providing optimum care for our residents."
abc27.com
Report: Nearly 30% of families in Lebanon County struggling to pay for essentials
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from the United Way for Pennsylvania shows that nearly 30-percent of households across the Commonwealth struggle to pay for basic essentials. The organization released its annual “ALICE Report,” which shows families that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but are unable to afford things like housing, healthcare, childcare and food.
abc27.com
Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival
Enjoy a weekend of music and wine at the Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival. Musicians from around the country join several local wineries for two days of music and fun at Fort Hunter Park.
local21news.com
Missing woman in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Dauphin County. Officials say that Holly Rowe was last seen by family members on September 6 at about 1PM. She is reported to be 5'00" tall, weighs 180 lbs., has...
A Chambersburg church wants members to bring their political differences to the service
Despite differences in their opinions, members are still able to pray together afterward. Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public.
abc27.com
UPS hiring thousands in Harrisburg area for holidays
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think it’s too early to start thinking about the holidays, but UPS is already gearing up for a shipping rush. UPS announced Wednesday that it hopes to hire more than 2,800 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area for the holidays. It is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions including drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers.
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
abc27.com
Ford Edsel convention comes to the Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ford Edsel was a notorious failure when it was created, but now, it is a celebrated classic car. People are gathering in the Midstate for a car convention that will celebrate the Edsel’s 65th anniversary. The Edsel nearly bankrupt the Ford Motor Company due to various mechanical flaws and design problems, but collectors believe the car got a bad rep.
WGAL
York County looking for 911 dispatchers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There is an effort to ease the burden on York County 911 dispatchers. The county said it has enough operators to cover its 911 shifts but is looking to hire even more dispatchers to ease the burden on those already working. Fifty-two dispatchers are employed...
Boy, 15, Goes Missing 2X In Four Months From Central PA Home: Police
A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from his central Pennsylvania home—again, police say. Maurice Marshall has been reported missing from his home in the 100 block of East Penn Street on Sept. 8, according to a release by the Carlisle police department. Marshall is described as being 6 feet...
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
WGAL
Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II
Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
abc27.com
Officers sworn into Harrisburg Police Department
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Seven new officers were sworn into the City of Harrisburg Bureau of Police Wednesday morning. “It feels good. It’s a long time coming,” Officer Tyler Glunt, who was sworn in, in front of family, friends and future colleagues, said. Glunt said his biggest...
abc27.com
FOUND: Missing York man located safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police say 74-year-0ld David Webb Sr has been found safe. Prior to being found he was last seen near Pine Trail, Peach Bottom Township, York County on Sept. 9 at approximately 7:50 p.m.
