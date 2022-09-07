ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

abc27.com

Jonestown Elementary honors victims of 9/11

JONESTOWN, Pa.(WHTM) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania that killed nearly 3,000 people. Memorials are already being held all over the country, including at one northern Lebanon County school. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
JONESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: West Shore Chamber of Commerce

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes gathered for the annual Luminary Awards Luncheon. Hundred turned out on Thursday afternoon for the West Shore Chamber of Commerce Event at the Penn Harris Hotell, located in Camp Hill. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Santa convention brings dozens of Santas to Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Santa convention drew dozens of Chris Kringles from around the country to Dauphin and Lancaster counties to learn the ins and outs of being Saint Nicholas. It was a sea of red suits, white beards and Christmas cheer — pretty much what you...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Report: Nearly 30% of families in Lebanon County struggling to pay for essentials

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from the United Way for Pennsylvania shows that nearly 30-percent of households across the Commonwealth struggle to pay for basic essentials. The organization released its annual “ALICE Report,” which shows families that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but are unable to afford things like housing, healthcare, childcare and food.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival

Enjoy a weekend of music and wine at the Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival. Musicians from around the country join several local wineries for two days of music and fun at Fort Hunter Park.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing woman in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Dauphin County. Officials say that Holly Rowe was last seen by family members on September 6 at about 1PM. She is reported to be 5'00" tall, weighs 180 lbs., has...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

UPS hiring thousands in Harrisburg area for holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think it’s too early to start thinking about the holidays, but UPS is already gearing up for a shipping rush. UPS announced Wednesday that it hopes to hire more than 2,800 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area for the holidays. It is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions including drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Ford Edsel convention comes to the Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ford Edsel was a notorious failure when it was created, but now, it is a celebrated classic car. People are gathering in the Midstate for a car convention that will celebrate the Edsel’s 65th anniversary. The Edsel nearly bankrupt the Ford Motor Company due to various mechanical flaws and design problems, but collectors believe the car got a bad rep.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York County looking for 911 dispatchers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There is an effort to ease the burden on York County 911 dispatchers. The county said it has enough operators to cover its 911 shifts but is looking to hire even more dispatchers to ease the burden on those already working. Fifty-two dispatchers are employed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood

A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II

Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Officers sworn into Harrisburg Police Department

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Seven new officers were sworn into the City of Harrisburg Bureau of Police Wednesday morning. “It feels good. It’s a long time coming,” Officer Tyler Glunt, who was sworn in, in front of family, friends and future colleagues, said. Glunt said his biggest...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

FOUND: Missing York man located safe

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police say 74-year-0ld David Webb Sr has been found safe. Prior to being found he was last seen near Pine Trail, Peach Bottom Township, York County on Sept. 9 at approximately 7:50 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA

