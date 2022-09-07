HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think it’s too early to start thinking about the holidays, but UPS is already gearing up for a shipping rush. UPS announced Wednesday that it hopes to hire more than 2,800 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area for the holidays. It is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions including drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers.

