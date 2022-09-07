ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple won’t raise prices for new iPhones despite inflation in ‘shocker’ move

By Theo Wayt
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTn5O_0hlu2UMa00

The biggest reveal at Apple’s much-anticipated event on Wednesday wasn’t any gadget — it was that the tech giant won’t raise iPhone prices despite rampant inflation and supply chain issues.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage at the company’s campus in Cupertino, Calif. to unveil four new models ranging in price from $799 for the iPhone 14 to $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max — putting all the prices in line with Apple’s current offerings.

Wall Street analysts had widely expected Apple to jack up the prices of iPhones as consumers face higher prices around the world and tech firms including Apple continue to struggle with supply chain disruptions .

Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives told The Post the “impressive” lack of price increases was “a positive shocker for the Street” given Apple’s increased manufacturing costs.

Apple shares were trading up more than 0.8% at $155.78 following Wednesday’s reveal.

While the prices for the new slate of iPhones are staying the same, the devices come with a slew of new features, including upgraded cameras and a redesigned screen that’s “always on.” The company also revealed new Apple Watches and AirPods.

The pricier iPhone Pro ($999) and Pro Max models look similar to previous editions but come with a smaller notch at the top of the screen that will house sensors and the front-facing camera. The new notch, which Apple dubbed the “dynamic island,” will be incorporated into notifications and display information about apps running in the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22azvu_0hlu2UMa00
The “dynamic island” at the top of the new iPhone’s screen will display notifications and other information.
Apple

The higher-end models also feature an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera — the highest quality iPhone camera ever — and a watch-like “always-on” display that shows the time and other important information without users having to press any buttons.

The standard and Plus models ($899), meanwhile, feature upgraded 12-megapixel main cameras. All of the iPhone models will be better at taking photos in low-light and dark environments, as well as the ability to shoot smoother videos, Apple said.

The new iPhones will also come with a car crash detection feature that can automatically notify police and emergency contacts. Another new safety feature will let new iPhones make emergency calls via satellite connection even when they don’t have cellular service.

The satellite feature will come free with new iPhones for two years, Apple said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LS7h_0hlu2UMa00
The iPhone 14 Pro features a 48 megapixel camera.
Apple

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models feature 6.1-inch screens, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will have 6.7-inch screens.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be available Sept. 13, the iPhone 14 will go on sale Sept. 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be available on Oct. 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RharB_0hlu2UMa00
Apple CEO Tim Cook did not announce any iPhone price hikes.
Getty Images

During Wednesday’s event, Apple also unveiled three new Apple Watches — including the new high-end titanium Apple Watch Ultra.

The Ultra features upgraded GPS capabilities and will get up to 36 hours of battery life on each charge or up to 60 hours under a new battery optimization feature, Apple said.

Apple is targeting the Ultra watch at everyone from scuba divers to trail runners, with chief operating officer Jeff Williams calling the Ultra “the most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxD2h_0hlu2UMa00
The Apple Watch Ultra is targeted at endurance athletes who have $799 to spare.
Apple

It will sell for a whopping $799 and be available starting on Sept. 23.

The mid-priced Series 8 Apple Watch, meanwhile, features a bigger screen, longer battery life and new ovulation tracking features for women.

The Series 8 will start at $399. The low-end Apple Watch SE will start at $249. Both watches will be available starting Sept. 16.

All three new Apple watches also come with the same car crash detection features as the new iPhones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkerW_0hlu2UMa00
The new iPhones and Apple Watches come with car crash detection features.

Beyond watches and phones, Apple showed off a new version of its AirPods Pro earbuds, which feature longer battery life, higher audio streaming quality and twice as much active noise cancellation capability as the current generation of AirPods Pro.

The new earbuds will retail for $249 — the same price as the current AirPods Pro. They will be available starting on Sept. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKuQA_0hlu2UMa00
The new AirPods Pro come with higher audio streaming quality and upgraded noise cancellation.
Apple

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
CNET

New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Apple Watches#Apple Shares#Smart Phone#Ios#Wedbush Securities#The Post
Cult of Mac

Some iPhone 14 models jumping in price, but not all

An analyst believes he has the answer to one of the few remaining mysteries of the iPhone 14 series: price. Supposedly, the two iPhone 14 Pro models are in for a price hike. But there’s good news for those interested in the basic iPhone 14. The cost of the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CBS News

Apple maintains starting prices for iPhone 14 and other new products

Apple's latest line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors and a longer lasting battery — all at the same prices as last year's models, despite inflationary pressure that has driven up the cost of many other everyday items. That pricing decision, revealed Wednesday during Apple's first in-person...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Apple ordered to stop selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil

Editor's take: Perhaps having the option to buy phones with or without a wall charger included would be a good compromise. Some consumers might prefer a bundled first-party charger that supports the phone's maximum charging speed, as most brands opt for proprietary fast charging technologies over USB-PD. Other people might feel they have enough chargers filling their drawers and could opt to save a few bucks by buying one without a charger, helping the environment in the process.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2

After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

iPhone 14 price rises in the UK – even as it stays the same in the US

The price of an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro has increased dramatically in the UK, compared with last year’s devices.Throughout Apple’s launch event on Wednesday evening, it noted that the price of the new phones were the same as the iPhone 13 models that they replaced.But those prices were only the same in dollars. In the UK, prices increased dramatically.The price of the iPhone 14 Pro has jumped to £1,099, compared with £949 for last year’s iPhone 13 Pro at launch. Similar increases came across the board.The increases also mean that the phones are way above the dollar price...
BUSINESS
CNET

iPhone 14 Pro Deliveries Already Slip to October

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are available for preorder starting Friday, and some models are already seeing delivery estimates pushed out beyond the devices' launch date on Sept. 16.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy