The Garrett County Health Department’s Health Education & Outreach Unit has scheduled several upcoming, FREE Quit Now classes (available in both Oakland and Friendsville) for Fall/Winter! If you’ve been looking for a sign to quit tobacco, this is it! Reach out to our wonderful staff at 301-334-7730 to learn more about the FREE Quit Now program and explore all of the options and tools that are available!

FRIENDSVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO