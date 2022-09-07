ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

5 Outstanding Wineries Near Harpers Ferry

At the picturesque intersection between the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, the quaint town of Harpers Ferry has even more to offer than just great views: the wineries. While Harpers Ferry is located in WV, most of the best wineries are located south of town, in Virginia. While you may have...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
90 Years Ago: Patsy Cline Is Born in Winchester, Va.

90 years ago today, on Sept. 8, 1932, Virginia Patterson Hensley — known to country music fans as Patsy Cline — was born in Winchester, Va., to Sam and Hilda Hensley. Cline's father abandoned the family, which also included Cline's two younger siblings, when the future country star was a teenager. To help support her family, Cline dropped out of school and performed several jobs, including singing on a local radio station. The exposure quickly earned the young singer a following, and she began performing regularly, including with Jimmy Dean on Connie B. Gay's Town and Country Jamboree radio show.
WINCHESTER, VA
Quit Tobacco w/ FREE Quit Now Classes + Cessation Aids! Check Out These 3 Upcoming Opportunities in Oakland and Friendsville!

The Garrett County Health Department’s Health Education & Outreach Unit has scheduled several upcoming, FREE Quit Now classes (available in both Oakland and Friendsville) for Fall/Winter! If you’ve been looking for a sign to quit tobacco, this is it! Reach out to our wonderful staff at 301-334-7730 to learn more about the FREE Quit Now program and explore all of the options and tools that are available!
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Traffic pattern changes for Heritage Days

Several changes to traffic patterns in the downtown area will occur Saturday and Sunday during Heritage Days, according to the Cumberland Police Department. The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the changes will take effect one hour prior to the start each day.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Barge into History on the C&O Canal

A new replica provides a portal to the past. The main attraction of the 184.5-mile-long Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historic Park is the towpath. Mules used to tread that path, towing barges up and down the canal. Today, the path serves as a popular hiking/biking trail between Washington, D.C., and Cumberland, Md., with connections that run over the Allegheny Mountains all the way to Pittsburgh.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cox holds day of events in Republican friendly Allegany County

ANNAPOLIS—Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox campaigned in Allegany County Friday, speaking on local radio station WCBC’s Dave Norman Show and visiting a slew of local businesses before attending the Allegany County Republican Central Committee’s summer picnic in the afternoon. Stops on Cox’s campaign route included a...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)

Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Middle school student wins essay contest to be mayor for a day

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Talk about citizen action in government! In Martinsburg, West Virginia, a middle school student is about to be mayor. Even though this term only lasted a day, City Hall may never be the same. Martinsburg Mayor Kevin Knowles is all about citizen input in running his fast-growing city in the eastern […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
Roundup: Martinsburg stays perfect, Princeton wins 3OT thriller at Oak Hill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the third Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 21, Jefferson 20 — Bayden Hartman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play to lift the Applemen (2-1) to a win at Jefferson (2-1). That score represented the only points in the second half.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Shepherdstown Elementary School starts school year with new principal

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Shepherdstown Elementary School’s students began their fall semester under new leadership, following the Jefferson County Board of Education’s unanimous decision to hire Scott Campbell as the school’s new principal in its regular, bimonthly meeting on Aug. 8. With the return of the Jefferson County...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report

Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Man charged in Morgan County murder

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — One man is dead and another in custody following a stabbing in Morgan County. Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said Scott Allen Mullen, 47, was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in the 9000 block of Winchester Grade Road. Bohrer said when deputies arrived on...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Catalytic converters stolen overnight from Somerset County business

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are looking for answers after two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks this week. Between Monday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m., two catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from Chevrolet trucks belonging to Berlin Lumber in […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Washington County Republicans rally for candidate slate

HAGERSTOWN, Md (DC News Now) — Republicans in western Maryland gathered in Hagerstown Saturday afternoon to kick off their campaign to hold… or take… political offices up and down the November ballot. Patience Cox, the wife of party gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, represented her husband at the weekend rally. Party faithful heard from delegate Neil […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD

