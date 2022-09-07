Read full article on original website
90 Years Ago: Patsy Cline Is Born in Winchester, Va.
90 years ago today, on Sept. 8, 1932, Virginia Patterson Hensley — known to country music fans as Patsy Cline — was born in Winchester, Va., to Sam and Hilda Hensley. Cline's father abandoned the family, which also included Cline's two younger siblings, when the future country star was a teenager. To help support her family, Cline dropped out of school and performed several jobs, including singing on a local radio station. The exposure quickly earned the young singer a following, and she began performing regularly, including with Jimmy Dean on Connie B. Gay's Town and Country Jamboree radio show.
The Garrett County Health Department’s Health Education & Outreach Unit has scheduled several upcoming, FREE Quit Now classes (available in both Oakland and Friendsville) for Fall/Winter! If you’ve been looking for a sign to quit tobacco, this is it! Reach out to our wonderful staff at 301-334-7730 to learn more about the FREE Quit Now program and explore all of the options and tools that are available!
Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
Several changes to traffic patterns in the downtown area will occur Saturday and Sunday during Heritage Days, according to the Cumberland Police Department. The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the changes will take effect one hour prior to the start each day.
A new replica provides a portal to the past. The main attraction of the 184.5-mile-long Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historic Park is the towpath. Mules used to tread that path, towing barges up and down the canal. Today, the path serves as a popular hiking/biking trail between Washington, D.C., and Cumberland, Md., with connections that run over the Allegheny Mountains all the way to Pittsburgh.
ANNAPOLIS—Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox campaigned in Allegany County Friday, speaking on local radio station WCBC’s Dave Norman Show and visiting a slew of local businesses before attending the Allegany County Republican Central Committee’s summer picnic in the afternoon. Stops on Cox’s campaign route included a...
Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
Remains discovered in Somerset County match DNA of missing woman
BROTHERSVALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have confirmed that remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman missing since August. According to Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the remains were found on property on Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas. After...
Middle school student wins essay contest to be mayor for a day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Talk about citizen action in government! In Martinsburg, West Virginia, a middle school student is about to be mayor. Even though this term only lasted a day, City Hall may never be the same. Martinsburg Mayor Kevin Knowles is all about citizen input in running his fast-growing city in the eastern […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials in Wellersburg say Route 160 has reopened, as of 8 p.m., following an 18-hour cleanup from Friday morning's fatal tractor-trailer crash that claimed the life of a Mississippi man. UPDATE |. State police say a Mississippi man died early Friday morning after jumping...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the third Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 21, Jefferson 20 — Bayden Hartman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play to lift the Applemen (2-1) to a win at Jefferson (2-1). That score represented the only points in the second half.
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Shepherdstown Elementary School’s students began their fall semester under new leadership, following the Jefferson County Board of Education’s unanimous decision to hire Scott Campbell as the school’s new principal in its regular, bimonthly meeting on Aug. 8. With the return of the Jefferson County...
Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report
Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — One man is dead and another in custody following a stabbing in Morgan County. Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said Scott Allen Mullen, 47, was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in the 9000 block of Winchester Grade Road. Bohrer said when deputies arrived on...
Catalytic converters stolen overnight from Somerset County business
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are looking for answers after two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks this week. Between Monday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m., two catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from Chevrolet trucks belonging to Berlin Lumber in […]
CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following police blotter reports regarding...
Washington County Republicans rally for candidate slate
HAGERSTOWN, Md (DC News Now) — Republicans in western Maryland gathered in Hagerstown Saturday afternoon to kick off their campaign to hold… or take… political offices up and down the November ballot. Patience Cox, the wife of party gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, represented her husband at the weekend rally. Party faithful heard from delegate Neil […]
