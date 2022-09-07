ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherrie Andrews
2d ago

Glad She left Him. Good for Her, He doesn't want or need anyone but whinny Robyn. Why can't Robyn Watch Her own kids? Kody is a Me person.. It's all about His wants, His needs,...Now He & Robyn have to live in their means...boohoo In life not everyone gets along with everyone.

Earlene Nicholson
2d ago

really kody u don't have a heart look how u treated ur three other wife's and ur kids after u married robin u deserve what ur getting

just say'n
2d ago

how do you tell your wife that she doesn't know the sacrifices you've made to love her then claim she broke your heart. A lying, pig whom deserves to live alone they eternity.

