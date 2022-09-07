ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production

The oil services sector, much like the exploration and production companies it serves, is scarred by the severity of the previous industry downturn that's only just receding in the rear-view mirror. In a dusty corner of Oklahoma, close to where Erle Halliburton founded his eponymous oil services empire 103 years ago, a group of workers shows why US oil production growth has been underwhelming in spite of a price boom.
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
electrek.co

Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW

Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Race for US Lithium Hinges on Fight Over Mine in Nevada

The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn’t look like a battleground that will shape the country’s. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a metal increasingly seen as white gold: lithium, a. critical ingredient. for...
NEVADA STATE
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
electrek.co

Tesla ramps up hiring for Megafactory, aiming to produce 40 GWh per year

Tesla is ramping up hiring for its Megafactory in California, where it aims to produce 40 GWh of Megapacks per year. Last year, Tesla broke ground on a new “Megafactory” to produce Megapack batteries in Lathrop, California. The goal is to have a new factory focused only on building the large battery pack for utility-scale energy storage projects.
LATHROP, CA
envirotech-online.com

Helping water companies prevent pollution from wastewater spills

Metasphere's ART Sewer Wastewater Level Monitoring solution was recently announced as the winner of the Pollution Mitigation Initiative of the Year at the 2022 Water Industry Awards. Climate change is one of the greatest challenges we face today, and we all have a responsibility to protect our world and water...
ENVIRONMENT
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
insideevs.com

Not Enough Lithium To Satisfy US EV Adoption Goals, Says Mining CEO

Automakers already made it clear that the rules that will be put into law thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act will likely cripple EV producers long before promoting them. This is because the US simply doesn't have the battery material mining operations in place that are needed for the growing number of EVs on the road today. Now, the CEO of Piedmont Lithium is chiming in.
