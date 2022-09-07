Read full article on original website
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Natural Gas Dividend Stocks to Grab Right Now as Russia Halts Supply to Europe
These seven natural gas producers pay strong and reliable dividends. Their stocks offer outstanding growth potential and reasonable entry points, and the closer we get to winter weather, the more attractive they become.
rigzone.com
Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
The oil services sector, much like the exploration and production companies it serves, is scarred by the severity of the previous industry downturn that's only just receding in the rear-view mirror. In a dusty corner of Oklahoma, close to where Erle Halliburton founded his eponymous oil services empire 103 years ago, a group of workers shows why US oil production growth has been underwhelming in spite of a price boom.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers.
Inside Clean Energy: The Idea of 100 Percent Renewable Energy Is Once Again Having a Moment
In 1975, Danish physicist Bent Sørensen published a paper examining the possibility that his country could run on 100 percent renewable energy. Appearing in the journal Science, it could have been an important moment for beginning to look seriously at transforming the way the world produces energy. Instead, crickets.
bloomberglaw.com
Race for US Lithium Hinges on Fight Over Mine in Nevada
The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn’t look like a battleground that will shape the country’s. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a metal increasingly seen as white gold: lithium, a. critical ingredient. for...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
How Coal Production Has Changed in America in the Last 20 Years
Despite a slight increase in coal production forecast for 2022, the use of renewable energy sources in the U.S. continues to increase.
electrek.co
Tesla ramps up hiring for Megafactory, aiming to produce 40 GWh per year
Tesla is ramping up hiring for its Megafactory in California, where it aims to produce 40 GWh of Megapacks per year. Last year, Tesla broke ground on a new “Megafactory” to produce Megapack batteries in Lathrop, California. The goal is to have a new factory focused only on building the large battery pack for utility-scale energy storage projects.
envirotech-online.com
Helping water companies prevent pollution from wastewater spills
Metasphere's ART Sewer Wastewater Level Monitoring solution was recently announced as the winner of the Pollution Mitigation Initiative of the Year at the 2022 Water Industry Awards. Climate change is one of the greatest challenges we face today, and we all have a responsibility to protect our world and water...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — ‘Renewable’ waste pit leaches into waterways
A pit of hog waste in eastern North Carolina billed as a renewable energy solution leaked tens of thousands of gallons of toxic sludge into local waterways for months over the summer, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. But though that spill — which seems to have burst through the...
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
insideevs.com
Not Enough Lithium To Satisfy US EV Adoption Goals, Says Mining CEO
Automakers already made it clear that the rules that will be put into law thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act will likely cripple EV producers long before promoting them. This is because the US simply doesn't have the battery material mining operations in place that are needed for the growing number of EVs on the road today. Now, the CEO of Piedmont Lithium is chiming in.
Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Renewable energy stocks have been one of the most intriguing sectors for investors.In short, the opportunity in renewable energy is massive
CNBC
Biden's climate change bill may produce your next job, and a half-million careers in all
The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to create 550,000 new jobs in industries producing renewable electricity, advocates say, more than doubling the size of the cleantech sector. Hiring has already picked up, according to companies in the climate change technology business. From EVs to carbon-neutral power generation, new plant announcements...
