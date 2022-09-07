ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

Your ultimate guide for a fun time in one of Hoover’s favorite neighborhoods—Bluff Park

Are you wondering what you should do this weekend? Here are insider tips for a day—from morning coffee to sunset views—in the quaint Hoover neighborhood of Bluff Park. Of course, we’re starting off the day right with a cup of coffee at Wild Roast Cafe. Call me basic, but I usually go for a classic caramel latte. If you’re feeling like sipping on a flavorful cup of coffee, check out Wild Roast’s signature and seasonal lattes and frozen frappes. They also have tasty bites—from bagels to avocado toast—to fill you up and get you going.
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next

Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Artwalk, DogFest Alabama + more

Happy Thursday, Birmingham! As usual, we have another jam packed weekend ahead. Here are four events you won’t want to miss. This weekend is the 20th anniversary of the Birmingham Artwalk. You don’t want to miss it!. That’s not all that’s happening this weekend—the Superhero Ball is happening...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham has seen the last of Sloss Fright Furnace haunted house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sloss Fright Furnace, one of Birmingham's favorite Halloween attractions for more than 20 years, will no longer be produced due to financial concerns. Learn more about. Sloss Fright Furnace made the announcement on Thursday:. "We are sad to announce that the event Sloss Fright Furnace will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
City
Cahaba Heights, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: Camp Bow Wow to open new pet care location in Hoover

A new place to care for your furry friends is coming soon. Pet care franchise, Camp Bow Wow, is bringing their paw-some services to Hoover, marking their third Alabama location. Read on for the tail-wagging details. Treat your pup. With over 200 locations across North America, Camp Bow Wow knows...
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham Artwalk

Artwalk is a two-day arts festival that transforms Birmingham’s downtown neighborhood into an arts district, featuring the work of more than 50+ visual artists, live musicians, street performers, food and drink vendors, and children’s activities. It is free to the public and has become a much anticipated fall...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Bogue’s Restaurant in Birmingham Closes After 84 Years

It’s a sad day in Birmingham. Bogue’s Restaurant, one of the oldest and most beloved restaurants in The Magic City, has closed. Back in 2019, I visited Bogue’s at 4AM in order to interview Ella Irby, a longtime Bogue’s employee who was responsible for baking the restaurant’s famous sweet rolls each and every morning. Since then, I’ve visited Bogue’s a number of times for breakfast and lunch—although, not as many times as I’d have liked.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Photography#Jewelry#J Rgen Tarrasch Visit#Sips N Strokes#Samford Academy
Bham Now

GRAND OPENING: See the NEW Mountain High Outfitters location in Pelham, Sept. 17

Ready to up your adventure game? Get pumped because Mountain High Outfitters is bringing you an all-new experience at their brand-new cabin-style location in Pelham. You can be among the first to check it out at the grand opening celebration with giveaways, outdoor games, food, drinks and more on Saturday, September 17 at 10AM. Read on for all the details, including the return of a special deal.
PELHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Bessemer Area Chamber Of Commerce 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest Set For This Sunday, September 11, 2022 From 3 pm Till 7 pm

The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest on Sunday, September 11th, from 3 pm –7 pm at 1st Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets. Local businesses and organizations have the opportunity to return to the downtown Bessemer area to showcase and sell their products and services to the hundreds we expect in attendance. The Chamber is planning for even more support from the community and surrounding areas than last year!
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

3 reasons you’ll fall in love with Tuscaloosa’s River Market

It’s almost fall in Tuscaloosa! From farm fresh favorites, handmade jewelry, freshly baked pastries and more, the Tuscaloosa River Market has anything you could ever want. These Saturday markets are held year-round, so you’ll be able to support local farmers and artisans throughout the year. Keep reading for more details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Instagram
wbrc.com

Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Superheroes to make landing at Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

CALERA – The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum’s fall events will begin this upcoming weekend and continue into November. Starting Saturday, Sept. 10 the museum will host the Superhero Express. During this event, children will be able to ride a train alongside “community champions” such as first responders and everybody’s favorite masked heroes.
CALERA, AL
Bham Now

Buy, sell + trade hard-to-find shoes + more at Main Street Soles in Trussville

Sneakers make your heart thump? From Dunks to Jordans and many more, here’s what you’ll find when you visit Trussville’s newest shoe shop—Main Street Soles. What started as a side hustle became a full-blown storefront for pastor-turned-shoe seller Spencer Welch. After discovering how much he could really make from his hobby, he opened up a storefront in July with his wife Meagan and never looked back.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy