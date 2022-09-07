Read full article on original website
Western Queens Gazette
Save The Date For HANAC Gala
HANAC’s 2022 Gala will be held on October 21 at the Mandarin Oriental. “Please join us at the Mandarin Oriental as we celebrate HANAC’S 50th Anniversary and recognition of those who make a difference in the lives of vulnerable communities throughout New York City.”. They will be honoring...
Western Queens Gazette
It’s In Queens! (Sept. 9 to Sept. 15)
It’s a busy week in Queens with National Honey Month celebrations, a full moon-inspired event, street festivals galore, a new play, and an international water show. Sept. 9, Queens County Fair, Sept. 11. This 39th annual event includes pie-eating and corn-husking contests, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games. Add live music, craft vendors, food vendors, and the Con Edison Ecology booth. Schedule: Sept. 9 from 3:30 to 8:30 pm; Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 from 11 am to 6 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Glen Oaks.
Western Queens Gazette
Queens College Makes ‘Best Colleges’ Lists
A new study by the education research organization DegreeChoices, named five CUNY colleges as the nation’s top Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and seven among the top 10 best schools in New York State. Five CUNY colleges also made The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition,” a selection...
Western Queens Gazette
Widow of ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Indicted on Gun Charges
The widow of alleged Queens “Duck Sauce Killer,” Glenn Hirsch, has been arraigned on an 18-count indictment charging Dorothy Hirsch, 62, with nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.
Western Queens Gazette
325 Years For Queens Farm
Celebrating 325 years of continuous farming, the Queens County Farm Museum’s 39th Annual Queens County Fair is being held starting on Friday, September 9, until Sunday, September 11. The first county fair was held in Queens in 1693. Step back in time and enjoy pie eating and corn husking contests, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games. Visit the main stage and family entertainment tents featuring an array of live music and theatrical performances, check out local craft and food vendors and get recycling tips at the Con Edison Ecology booth. This traditional agricultural fair boasts blue ribbon competitions in produce, arts & crafts and more. The Amazing Maize Maze opens this weekend — be the first to find your way! Admission to the Maze is included in the Queens County Fair ticket price. For more info, tickets and schedule, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/39th-annual-queens-county-fair-tickets-244255874897. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, NY 11004.
Western Queens Gazette
Back To School 2022—2023
It’s hard to believe school is starting back up again already. Public schools open tomorrow, Thursday, September 8. Going back to school can be an exciting time for children (not just parents!), especially if we make it something to look forward to, with some cute new supplies and clothes, and emphasize the prospect of seeing old friends and making some new ones too. Even learning new information and skills should be inspiring to children. In most cases they are instinctively eager to become more like the adults in their lives (parents, guardians, older siblings, sitters, older children in the neighborhood, etc.), and gaining skills and abilities brings them closer to this goal.
Western Queens Gazette
Welcome Back – City Schools Enrollment Down By 10%
The 2022-23 school year for all NYC Department of Education students attending 3K through grade 12 starts tomorrow, Thursday, September 8. With a decline in New York City’s population related to the COVID-19 pandemic, K-12 enrollment in the City’s 32 public school districts and charter schools dropped about 10 percent from 1,038,580 in the 2016-17 school year to 936,201 in the 2021-22 school year, according to the District 30 Data Summary Report/Summer 2022 presented at the Community District Education Council 30 meeting held on August 8.
Western Queens Gazette
Audition For OSQ’s Choir
Oratorio Society of Queens rehearsals start on Monday, September 12. Have you recently moved to the area and are looking for a course to join? Or perhaps you haven’t been a chorus member for some years and would like to get back to singing. Maybe you sing with a church or temple choir and would like to extend your repertoire.
