Queens, NY

evgrieve.com

The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)

The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

325 Years For Queens Farm

Celebrating 325 years of continuous farming, the Queens County Farm Museum’s 39th Annual Queens County Fair is being held starting on Friday, September 9, until Sunday, September 11. The first county fair was held in Queens in 1693. Step back in time and enjoy pie eating and corn husking contests, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games. Visit the main stage and family entertainment tents featuring an array of live music and theatrical performances, check out local craft and food vendors and get recycling tips at the Con Edison Ecology booth. This traditional agricultural fair boasts blue ribbon competitions in produce, arts & crafts and more. The Amazing Maize Maze opens this weekend — be the first to find your way! Admission to the Maze is included in the Queens County Fair ticket price. For more info, tickets and schedule, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/39th-annual-queens-county-fair-tickets-244255874897. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, NY 11004.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Cardi B visits Queens to uplift young students

NEW YORK - A New York City anti-violence organization got a big boost on Friday when rapper Cardi B threw her support behind their effort to foster success among future generations. Cardi B's visit to Queensbridge was part of a back-to-school event put on by the non-profit group Community Capacity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
CBS New York

Tenants blast deplorable conditions at Harlem apartments

NEW YORK -- Once a grand building, the first of its kind in Harlem, it is now last in the eyes of area residents.On Friday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to tenants who say it has been neglected it for years, and is now in squalor.Before you even enter the apartment building at 2034 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., you can see the first problem. Resident Chris Noel, who gets around in a wheelchair, said not only is the door not accessible, it doesn't lock."With the front door being broken, anyone can just walk in and do anything," Noel said.And as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building

A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

Luna Park’s Newest Roller Coaster, Tony’s Express, Is Now Open

Coney Island’s Luna Park has welcomed its eighth roller coaster called Tony’s Express, as of today, Friday, September 9th. The new family-friendly roller coaster spans across 1200 feet of twisting track that travels around the upcoming bespoke log flume, Leti’s Treasure, at a speed of more than 30 mph. Tony’s Express honors the rich history of Coney Island by mirroring the vehicle design of America’s first-ever roller coaster, the Switchback Railway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

NCA’s 20th Anniversary Tidal Toast

Since 2002, NCA has served as the voice of Newtown Creek; working with community members from residents and employees to industry and agencies to raise awareness about the issues and needs of Newtown Creek. At the Tidal Toast, attendees will get a glimpse at our two decades worth of work, and celebrate our collective accomplishments as we raise a glass to all of NCA’s friends and supporters who enable us to restore, reveal, and revitalize Newtown Creek.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Save The Date For HANAC Gala

HANAC’s 2022 Gala will be held on October 21 at the Mandarin Oriental. “Please join us at the Mandarin Oriental as we celebrate HANAC’S 50th Anniversary and recognition of those who make a difference in the lives of vulnerable communities throughout New York City.”. They will be honoring...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Back To School 2022—2023

It’s hard to believe school is starting back up again already. Public schools open tomorrow, Thursday, September 8. Going back to school can be an exciting time for children (not just parents!), especially if we make it something to look forward to, with some cute new supplies and clothes, and emphasize the prospect of seeing old friends and making some new ones too. Even learning new information and skills should be inspiring to children. In most cases they are instinctively eager to become more like the adults in their lives (parents, guardians, older siblings, sitters, older children in the neighborhood, etc.), and gaining skills and abilities brings them closer to this goal.
QUEENS, NY
News Break
Politics
islipbulletin.net

Keep an eye out for these events

11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bay Shore Marina. This event features free admission as well as free parking and a shuttle bus. The festival will feature live performances from the bands The Blend and Tradewinds. In addition, there will be food trucks, a free fishing clinic, pony rides, a petting zoo, and plenty of vendors.
ISLIP, NY
Eater

Chinatown Late-Night Favorite Great N.Y. Noodletown Reopens After Months-Long Closure

Fans of Great N.Y. Noodletown can rejoice: After a months-long closure for renovations, the Chinatown stalwart reopened this week. Bowery Boogie reports that the Cantonese favorite now sports an updated interior, but the rock-solid menu of wonton soups, roast duck, and noodles remains (thankfully) unchanged. Great N.Y. Noodletown first opened in 1981, and the addition of “great” came later on. It gained more notoriety in New York after appearing on a 2011 episode of the Layover, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronxmama.com

The Bronx Children’s Museum is now hiring

The time has finally come! The Bronx Children’s Museum will be opening its doors soon and they are currently hiring for the following positions:. Founded in 2005, Bronx Children’s Museum is a new kind of multicultural, Bronx- inspired children’s museum operating “with and without walls” geared to those from infancy through fourth grade. To learn more and apply, visit bronxchildrensmuseum.org.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Audition For OSQ’s Choir

Oratorio Society of Queens rehearsals start on Monday, September 12. Have you recently moved to the area and are looking for a course to join? Or perhaps you haven’t been a chorus member for some years and would like to get back to singing. Maybe you sing with a church or temple choir and would like to extend your repertoire.
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC

The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees

If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
MANHATTAN, NY

