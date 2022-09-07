It’s hard to believe school is starting back up again already. Public schools open tomorrow, Thursday, September 8. Going back to school can be an exciting time for children (not just parents!), especially if we make it something to look forward to, with some cute new supplies and clothes, and emphasize the prospect of seeing old friends and making some new ones too. Even learning new information and skills should be inspiring to children. In most cases they are instinctively eager to become more like the adults in their lives (parents, guardians, older siblings, sitters, older children in the neighborhood, etc.), and gaining skills and abilities brings them closer to this goal.

