Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Rum Creek fire evacuations downgraded, burning stays inside footprint
MERLIN — Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has reduced or eliminated the evacuation notices for some of the areas near the Rum Creek Fire. Areas to the east of the fire, including the communities of Merlin, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland, and Wolf Creek, are no longer under the Level 1 notification.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER MONITORING WIND CONDITIONS, ANTICIPATES SHUT OFF
Pacific Power is continuing to monitor wind conditions in parts of its service area and anticipates Public Safety Power Shutoffs at some point Friday. Drew Hanson from the utility said forecast easterly winds are beginning to develop as of mid-morning. Hanson said they will provide advance notification to affected customers when possible before turning off the power.
jacksoncountyor.org
Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR UMPQUA BASIN STARTING FRIDAY
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 a.m. Friday through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for the Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest, Siskiyou Mountains and eastern Rogue Valley. An Urgent Fire Weather Message said any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. The hazard area will start...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
RUM CREEK FIRE TESTED AGAIN
With critical fire weather conditions happening, the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County, is being tested again. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the conditions may cause the fire to flare up and promote the rapid spread of fire. Crews completed the last of the planned tactical...
KTVL
Road Trippin': Rafting the Rogue
The Rogue River is 215 miles of water flowing westward. Inhabitants have lived along the river for thousands of years. Today, what the river is known for perhaps more than anything else are the many opportunities for powerful whitewater rafting. News 10's Kevin McNamara rafted the Rogue in the latest...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 19,495 acres: high winds, temps to test containment lines
MERLIN — The Rum Creek fire is now burning 19,495 acres with 34% of the blaze now contained. Firefighters have found three more burned buildings, bringing the total structure losses to two residences and four minor buildings. The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that these buildings were likely destroyed during the rapid spread of the fire on Aug. 26 when firefighters were unable to access that region.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER UPDATES ESTIMATED SHUT OFF TIMES
As Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Shut Offs ahead of Friday’s wind event, the utility has updated its estimates of when the power will be shut off to specific communities. In Douglas County, the estimate is 6:00 a.m. for an area between Toketee Falls east to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8
Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore. – September 7, 2022 — Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.” Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon; Lebanon; Sweet Home; Lincoln City; Glide east along Umpqua Highway.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
KTVL
Firefighters rescue lost dog "Otis" from Rum Creek fire area
MERLIN — Thanks to a team of firefighters, Otis, an elderly Jack Russell terrier, is now safe and sound after spending four days in the Whisky Creek area while the Rum Creek fire steadily approached. “I love a good ending,” Merlin resident, Robert Clark, told the Oregon Department of...
PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple Western Oregon counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER ISSUES PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF NOTICE
Pacific Power has notified approximately 12,000 customers in Douglas, Linn, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager said, “Our advanced modeling is indicating...
KDRV
Thousands of marijuana plants destroyed in illegal marijuana grow in Josephine County
Josephine County - Thousands of illegal marijuana plants are now destroyed after the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites over the past three days. Two people were taken into custody and lodged at the Josephine County Jail. According to the Josephine...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE WEATHER WATCH LATE THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from late Thursday night through Saturday morning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity for the Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest, Siskiyou Mountains and for the eastern Rogue Valley. An Urgent Fire Weather Message said any fires that develop...
KTVL
Dog inside burning Ashland home found to be unharmed
ASHLAND — No one was home when a neighbor spotted smoke and heard a fire alarm at a house on Nutley Street above Lithia Park on Sept. 7. Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly arrived at the scene. "The fire was located...
KTVL
More mosquitos in Jackson County test positive for West Nile virus
More mosquitos tested positive for West Nile virus in the following three areas: Central Point, White City, and west Medford. This is the second time this year West Nile virus has been detected in Jackson County, with mosquito samples also testing positive for the virus last week. "Residents are advised...
KDRV
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team makes illegal marijuana bust in Jackson County
Jackson County - More than three thousand illegal marijuana plants have been harvested by the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) on an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County Thursday. According to Oregon State Police, 3,162 illegal marijuana...
kqennewsradio.com
NO ONE HURT IN TWO VEHICLE WRECK
No one was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck during the afternoon commute on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. an SUV driver made a left hand turn from North Bank Road onto Highway 99 North in the Wilbur area, in front of a northbound van. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
kezi.com
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
Comments / 1