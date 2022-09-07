The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO