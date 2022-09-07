Read full article on original website
suntimesnews.com
Governor Parson proclaims Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Conservation Commission Action – September 2022
KIRKSVILLE – The Missouri Conservation Commission met Sept. 8 for a budget workshop and closed executive session and Sept. 9 for its regular open meeting. All were held at the MDC Northeast Regional Office at 3500 S. Baltimore in Kirksville. Commissioners attending the open meeting in person or online...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report of arrests. 21-year-old Thylan J. Brown of Ste. Genevieve was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in Ste. Genevieve on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released. 30-year-old Branden M. Green of Ste. Genevieve...
suntimesnews.com
Barbara Francis (Vessell) Hill
Barbara Francis (Vessell) Hill, 83, of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, entered into rest Monday, September 5, 2022 at Riverview at the Park in Ste Genevieve. She was born September 28, 1938 in St Louis, MO, daughter of the late Edgar S Vessell and Frances (Cole) Vessell . She was affectionately known...
suntimesnews.com
Jesse White reminds motorists to ‘Move Over’
CHICAGO – It is the law. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is once again calling on drivers to “move over” when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle or any stopped vehicle displaying flashing lights. The Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, is designed to protect...
suntimesnews.com
Coulter to offer workshop before plein air in Ste. Genevieve ￼
STE. GENEVIEVE == The Sainte Genevieve Art Guild’s annual plein air painting event is scheduled September 21-25 and artists who want to “brush up” their technique can do so at a special one-day workshop that will be offered by award-winning plein air artist Marty Coulter on September 20.
