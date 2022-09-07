ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

Missouri Conservation Commission Action – September 2022

KIRKSVILLE – The Missouri Conservation Commission met Sept. 8 for a budget workshop and closed executive session and Sept. 9 for its regular open meeting. All were held at the MDC Northeast Regional Office at 3500 S. Baltimore in Kirksville. Commissioners attending the open meeting in person or online...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report of arrests. 21-year-old Thylan J. Brown of Ste. Genevieve was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in Ste. Genevieve on a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released. 30-year-old Branden M. Green of Ste. Genevieve...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Barbara Francis (Vessell) Hill

Barbara Francis (Vessell) Hill, 83, of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, entered into rest Monday, September 5, 2022 at Riverview at the Park in Ste Genevieve. She was born September 28, 1938 in St Louis, MO, daughter of the late Edgar S Vessell and Frances (Cole) Vessell . She was affectionately known...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
West Des Moines, IA
Business
Local
Missouri Industry
City
Harrisonville, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Missouri Business
City
Washington, IA
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
suntimesnews.com

Jesse White reminds motorists to ‘Move Over’

CHICAGO – It is the law. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is once again calling on drivers to “move over” when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle or any stopped vehicle displaying flashing lights. The Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, is designed to protect...
ILLINOIS STATE
suntimesnews.com

Coulter to offer workshop before plein air in Ste. Genevieve ￼

STE. GENEVIEVE == The Sainte Genevieve Art Guild’s annual plein air painting event is scheduled September 21-25 and artists who want to “brush up” their technique can do so at a special one-day workshop that will be offered by award-winning plein air artist Marty Coulter on September 20.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy