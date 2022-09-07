Read full article on original website
Uvalde Teacher Shot Says She’s Not Returning To The Classroom
Decorations that once brought life to Elsa Avila's fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary School now sit in brown boxes. "Every year, you know, I was there," said Avila. She would be in class preparing for the school year, just like her siblings — a family of educators. "She...
Uvalde kids go back to the classroom this week. These parents chose other options
This week, as in-person school resumes for the first time since the shooting, some Uvalde parents have chosen to homeschool their kids rather than send them back to the classroom.
Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gilbert Mata woke up excited Tuesday for the first day of school since a gunman's bullet tore through his leg three months ago in a fourth grade classroom in Uvalde.The 10-year-old has healed from his physical wounds, but burning smells still remind him of gunfire and the sight of many police officers recalls the day in May that an assailant killed 19 of his classmates and two teachers.On a morning that many Uvalde families had dreaded, a new school year began in the small South Texas town with big hugs on sidewalks, patrol cars parked at...
Herberg Middle School In Pittsfield Gets National Attention After A gift Is Sent To Uvalde
Every night my husband Scott and I watch the evening news on NBC with Lester Holt. Scott noticed first, that a Pittsfield school was being mentioned in a story connected with the Uvalde, specifically, the El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde, Texas where they have been offering fun activities to help kids process the lives lost in the school shooting in May.
Uvalde Police investigating shooting at city's Memorial Park; two juveniles being treated in San Antonio hospitals
UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening. Uvalde Police say two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."
Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave
Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to...
Bad Bunny Gives VIP Treatment To Uvalde Victim's Family At Sold-Out Concert
The Garcia family was treated to a private suite at the show.
Devine teen’s family searching for kidney donor, touching story of one little girl’s enormous generosity
Earlier this year, an 8-year-old child asked her mommy to sign her up to be a kidney donor for her friend Gwyn. While age limits make it impossible for her to give a kidney, the story of this little girl’s kindness and generosity will surely be transplanted into the hearts of many others who can.
Suspects, victims in Uvalde shooting near park identified
Police said there is an active crime scene after a shooting in the Uvalde Memorial Park area. They're asking people to avoid the area.
Uvalde fifth grader starts school year without twin sister, who died in mass shooting
Angeli Rodriguez is entering fifth grade without her twin sister, Annabell, who was killed in the Uvalde school massacre. She is starting the semester from home because her parents “don’t feel safe” sending her to school — and they’re demanding gun reform in Texas.
UVALDE BACK TO SCHOOL- ‘INCORRIGIBLE GOVERNOR’
Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released the following statement as students in Uvalde CISD return back to school for the 2022-2023 school year:. “Today was supposed to look different from how it does. “By today, we hoped to have given the heartbroken families of Uvalde the smallest modicum of...
Third missing Bandera resident found dead
SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
Reporter’s Message: Uvalde, U.S-Africa relations
Uvalde students returned to the classrooms this week, more than three months after 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School. Families struggle to overcome their mistrust of local school leaders and law enforcement. In July, the Uvalde school board unanimously voted to delay the start of school from Aug 16 to Sept 6 to improve security measures on campus and to give district staffers trauma-informed training, including upgrades on door locks and increased presence of police officers. But there is still concern about whether officers who did not step up to protect the school during the shooting will now be responsible for campus safety. Some parents have opted for virtual learning, while others turned to private schools. I might not be a parent yet, but I empathize with how they must feel. Who knows what major event it would take for the Texas legislature to consider changes to the state’s gun laws? If the tragedy doesn’t impact their families, why would they care?
Here's how far safety, security upgrades have come at Uvalde CISD campuses
UVALDE, Texas — Throughout the summer, Uvalde CISD worked with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center to conduct a safety and security audit for the district. Among the changes made this year are non-scalable perimeter fencing, new cameras, and a single entrance passageway. But a...
5 DPS officers being investigated for Uvalde response; 2 of them suspended
DPS called the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary on May 24 an "abject failure," and said that "when one officer fails, we all fail."
Bad Bunny gave San Antonio concert suite tickets to Uvalde victim's family
Plus more moments from the Bad Bunny concert you may have missed.
Photos: First day of school in Uvalde
Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack...
