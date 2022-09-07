Uvalde students returned to the classrooms this week, more than three months after 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School. Families struggle to overcome their mistrust of local school leaders and law enforcement. In July, the Uvalde school board unanimously voted to delay the start of school from Aug 16 to Sept 6 to improve security measures on campus and to give district staffers trauma-informed training, including upgrades on door locks and increased presence of police officers. But there is still concern about whether officers who did not step up to protect the school during the shooting will now be responsible for campus safety. Some parents have opted for virtual learning, while others turned to private schools. I might not be a parent yet, but I empathize with how they must feel. Who knows what major event it would take for the Texas legislature to consider changes to the state’s gun laws? If the tragedy doesn’t impact their families, why would they care?

