Read full article on original website
Related
A Look Back at Our All-Time Favorite First Lady Portraits Adorning the White House
In honor of Michelle Obama's newly revealed White House portrait, we revisit all the official first lady portraits that still give us chills Michelle Obama Tenure: 2009-2017 President: Barack Obama Portrait Artist: Sharon Sprung Date: 2018 The latest first lady portrait to join the White House collection is also the most colorful, featuring Michelle Obama in a celestial blue silk chiffon gown designed by Jason Wu. Aside from promoting healthy programs as first lady, Michelle left a legacy of resilience, navigating relentless racist and sexist remarks (during the boom...
20 Horrifying Images of Auschwitz
On Jan. 20, 1942, Nazi officials led by SS general Reinhard Heydrich met at a villa in Wannsee, a suburb of Berlin, to decide on a ”permanent solution” to what they called the “Jewish problem.” Out of that conference emerged the creation of a network of extermination camps intended to wipe out the 11 million […]
Mooncake madness: China cracks down on extravagant versions of festival staple
Modest packaging and capped pricing are enforced under Xi Jinping’s war on ‘vulgar’ societal excesses and ‘rampant money worship’
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OLD How the world’s newspapers retold the horror of 9/11 on their front pages
On 12 September, 2001, the world was reeling in shock. The day before, al-Qaeda terrorists had hijacked commercial planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing 2,977 people. Americans were gripped with grief for the dead and fear of a potential next attack. The United States’ image of invincibility had been shattered. People of all nations were stunned.Around the globe, newspapers struggled to capture the full scope of the tragedy on their front pages. Twenty years later, they provide a glimpse of the world’s first reactions to that day of horror.The New York Times put...
Ukraine Takes Back Control of Key City, Forcing Humiliating Russian Retreat
Ukrainian forces have taken down Russian troops’ stronghold in Izium, the city’s mayor has announced. TASS, a Russian News Agency, also reported the news, saying that “a decision was made to regroup Russian troops” from the Izium area to “build up efforts in the Donetsk region” instead.The city’s mayor, Valeriy Marchenko, has been in contact with police and emergency services to clear any hazards so that residents may return. “Izium was liberated today,” Marchenko told the New York Times.Russia’s forces sieged Izium nearly six months ago, and now the country has confirmed that all forces have now been pulled from...
Who were the Huns, the nomadic horse warriors who invaded ancient Europe?
The Huns were nomadic horse warriors, originally from Asia, who invaded Europe in the late fourth century A.D. and carved out an empire that stretched from Asia to Europe.
Historian discovered details on the first transport of slaves
The early transatlantic slave trade comprised only transporting black slaves from Iberia (now occupied by Spain and Portugal) due to concern over the spread of other religions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
For the War
Any views expressed in the below are the personal views of the author and should not form the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation or advice to engage in investment transactions. Are you a patriot?. Do you pledge allegiance to the flag?. Are you a...
U.K.・
Author Viet Thanh Nguyen on Being a Refugee and Storyteller
Viet Thanh Nguyen in Ha Long Bay during his first return to Vietnam in 2002. Growing up as a Vietnamese refugee in San Jose, California, Viet Thanh Nguyen felt a deep need to write in order to explore his family’s history and experiences. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author was born...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it’s pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital of Kyiv at the start of the nearly seven-month war. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Saturday that troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to Ukraine’s tern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region and earlier this week social media videos showed residents of Balakliya joyfully cheering as Ukrainian troops moved in. Konashenkov said the Russian move is being made “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas,’” one of the eastern Ukraine regions that Russia has declared sovereign.
Here’s How Every War In US History Ended
It seems like America has been at war virtually the entire time since its birth in 1776. Most of the conflicts where Americans have given their full measure culminated in victory, yet not all of the wars ended in complete triumph. (Also see, 19 wars Russia has lost from Ivan the Terrible to Vladimir Putin.) […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Trump officials subpoenaed for fundraising to undermine elections
Stephen Miller and Brian Jack were summoned as authorities investigate funds related to the Save America Pac, currently sitting at $100m
I've lived in Luxembourg for almost a year. Here are 8 things the European city does better than the US.
After moving from Seattle to Europe, I like how my new home handles affordable health care, discounted college tuition, and work-life balance.
msn.com
World War II National Park Sites
Epic Guide to World War II National Park Sites including home front and parks in the Pacific, Memorials, and history of each National Park Site. World War II was the deadliest conflict in human history. The war involved more than 30 countries from around the globe, leaving more than 75 million people dead, most of whom were civilians.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept 19 at Westminster Abbey
LONDON — (AP) — Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch. Elizabeth, the nation’s longest-reigning sovereign, died Thursday at her...
U.K.・
650 locations in US get new names to erase racist slurs
Creeks, towns and mountain passes are among the 650 places across the United States that have removed “Squaw”, a derogatory term for Native American woman, from their names. On Thursday, the US government said all 650 place names had been approved by the Board on Geographic Names (BGN), paving the way for hundreds of geographical features and communities to remove the word.“Together, we’re showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America,” interior secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “The Board on Geographic Names took an important step today to replace racist and derogatory names...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word “squaw” include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi’I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages. Nammi’I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means “Young Sister Creek.” The tribes proposed the new name. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainian forces claim capture of key city as counter-offensive ‘takes Russian military by surprise’ – live
Ukraine officials claim Kupiansk now under their control; UK says counter-offensive has caught Russian military off guard
Mother Jones
Newly Uncovered Emails Show Blake Masters’ Long History of Hating Democracy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Election Day in 2005, then–Stanford sophomore Blake Masters sent two emails to the listserv of his vegetarian co-op. In the first, Masters, now the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, urged classmates to read an article about a California ballot measure “[i]f you must worship that miserably peculiar American diety [sic] called Democracy.” In the second, he put together a reading list that could have easily served as a crash course in anti-democratic libertarianism.
Comments / 0