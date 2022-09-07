ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Look Back at Our All-Time Favorite First Lady Portraits Adorning the White House

In honor of Michelle Obama's newly revealed White House portrait, we revisit all the official first lady portraits that still give us chills Michelle Obama Tenure: 2009-2017 President: Barack Obama Portrait Artist: Sharon Sprung Date: 2018 The latest first lady portrait to join the White House collection is also the most colorful, featuring Michelle Obama in a celestial blue silk chiffon gown designed by Jason Wu. Aside from promoting healthy programs as first lady, Michelle left a legacy of resilience, navigating relentless racist and sexist remarks (during the boom...
20 Horrifying Images of Auschwitz

On Jan. 20, 1942, Nazi officials led by SS general Reinhard Heydrich met at a villa in Wannsee, a suburb of Berlin, to decide on a ”permanent solution” to what they called the “Jewish problem.” Out of that conference emerged the creation of a network of extermination camps intended to wipe out the 11 million […]
OLD How the world’s newspapers retold the horror of 9/11 on their front pages

On 12 September, 2001, the world was reeling in shock. The day before, al-Qaeda terrorists had hijacked commercial planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing 2,977 people. Americans were gripped with grief for the dead and fear of a potential next attack. The United States’ image of invincibility had been shattered. People of all nations were stunned.Around the globe, newspapers struggled to capture the full scope of the tragedy on their front pages. Twenty years later, they provide a glimpse of the world’s first reactions to that day of horror.The New York Times put...
Ukraine Takes Back Control of Key City, Forcing Humiliating Russian Retreat

Ukrainian forces have taken down Russian troops’ stronghold in Izium, the city’s mayor has announced. TASS, a Russian News Agency, also reported the news, saying that “a decision was made to regroup Russian troops” from the Izium area to “build up efforts in the Donetsk region” instead.The city’s mayor, Valeriy Marchenko, has been in contact with police and emergency services to clear any hazards so that residents may return. “Izium was liberated today,” Marchenko told the New York Times.Russia’s forces sieged Izium nearly six months ago, and now the country has confirmed that all forces have now been pulled from...
For the War

Any views expressed in the below are the personal views of the author and should not form the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation or advice to engage in investment transactions. Are you a patriot?. Do you pledge allegiance to the flag?. Are you a...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it’s pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital of Kyiv at the start of the nearly seven-month war. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Saturday that troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to Ukraine’s tern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region and earlier this week social media videos showed residents of Balakliya joyfully cheering as Ukrainian troops moved in. Konashenkov said the Russian move is being made “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas,’” one of the eastern Ukraine regions that Russia has declared sovereign.
Here’s How Every War In US History Ended

It seems like America has been at war virtually the entire time since its birth in 1776. Most of the conflicts where Americans have given their full measure culminated in victory, yet not all of the wars ended in complete triumph. (Also see, 19 wars Russia has lost from Ivan the Terrible to Vladimir Putin.) […]
World War II National Park Sites

Epic Guide to World War II National Park Sites including home front and parks in the Pacific, Memorials, and history of each National Park Site. World War II was the deadliest conflict in human history. The war involved more than 30 countries from around the globe, leaving more than 75 million people dead, most of whom were civilians.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept 19 at Westminster Abbey

LONDON — (AP) — Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch. Elizabeth, the nation’s longest-reigning sovereign, died Thursday at her...
650 locations in US get new names to erase racist slurs

Creeks, towns and mountain passes are among the 650 places across the United States that have removed “Squaw”, a derogatory term for Native American woman, from their names. On Thursday, the US government said all 650 place names had been approved by the Board on Geographic Names (BGN), paving the way for hundreds of geographical features and communities to remove the word.“Together, we’re showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America,” interior secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “The Board on Geographic Names took an important step today to replace racist and derogatory names...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word “squaw” include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi’I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages. Nammi’I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means “Young Sister Creek.” The tribes proposed the new name. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
Newly Uncovered Emails Show Blake Masters’ Long History of Hating Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Election Day in 2005, then–Stanford sophomore Blake Masters sent two emails to the listserv of his vegetarian co-op. In the first, Masters, now the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, urged classmates to read an article about a California ballot measure “[i]f you must worship that miserably peculiar American diety [sic] called Democracy.” In the second, he put together a reading list that could have easily served as a crash course in anti-democratic libertarianism.
