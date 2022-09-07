Read full article on original website
Welcome Back – City Schools Enrollment Down By 10%
The 2022-23 school year for all NYC Department of Education students attending 3K through grade 12 starts tomorrow, Thursday, September 8. With a decline in New York City’s population related to the COVID-19 pandemic, K-12 enrollment in the City’s 32 public school districts and charter schools dropped about 10 percent from 1,038,580 in the 2016-17 school year to 936,201 in the 2021-22 school year, according to the District 30 Data Summary Report/Summer 2022 presented at the Community District Education Council 30 meeting held on August 8.
Fun For All At 36th Ave. Street Fair
The annual 36th Avenue Street Fair drew crowds of people to the heart of the community on September 3rd – marking the 42nd consecutive year the Dutch Kills Civic Association (DKCA) has hosted the day-long event. “We decided to bring the fair back to basics this year, to make it a day to kick back, relax and have fun near home,” said DKCA President George L. Stamatiades. “We chose to make this fair a celebration of Dutch Kills, with great food, games, child-safe rides and miles of international shopping choices right here in Dutch Kills – a big city neighborhood with the heart of a small town.” —Liz Goff.
325 Years For Queens Farm
Celebrating 325 years of continuous farming, the Queens County Farm Museum’s 39th Annual Queens County Fair is being held starting on Friday, September 9, until Sunday, September 11. The first county fair was held in Queens in 1693. Step back in time and enjoy pie eating and corn husking contests, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games. Visit the main stage and family entertainment tents featuring an array of live music and theatrical performances, check out local craft and food vendors and get recycling tips at the Con Edison Ecology booth. This traditional agricultural fair boasts blue ribbon competitions in produce, arts & crafts and more. The Amazing Maize Maze opens this weekend — be the first to find your way! Admission to the Maze is included in the Queens County Fair ticket price. For more info, tickets and schedule, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/39th-annual-queens-county-fair-tickets-244255874897. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, NY 11004.
Save The Date For HANAC Gala
HANAC’s 2022 Gala will be held on October 21 at the Mandarin Oriental. “Please join us at the Mandarin Oriental as we celebrate HANAC’S 50th Anniversary and recognition of those who make a difference in the lives of vulnerable communities throughout New York City.”. They will be honoring...
Audition For OSQ’s Choir
Oratorio Society of Queens rehearsals start on Monday, September 12. Have you recently moved to the area and are looking for a course to join? Or perhaps you haven’t been a chorus member for some years and would like to get back to singing. Maybe you sing with a church or temple choir and would like to extend your repertoire.
NCA’s 20th Anniversary Tidal Toast
Since 2002, NCA has served as the voice of Newtown Creek; working with community members from residents and employees to industry and agencies to raise awareness about the issues and needs of Newtown Creek. At the Tidal Toast, attendees will get a glimpse at our two decades worth of work, and celebrate our collective accomplishments as we raise a glass to all of NCA’s friends and supporters who enable us to restore, reveal, and revitalize Newtown Creek.
Cops Talk Crime Prevention
Police officials are urging residents and businessowners to stay alert and take measures to avoid becoming a victim of crime. “Don’t become a target for thieves and other criminals,” NYPD officials said. “Using common sense is a major deterrent to crime.”. Police said criminals walk around...
I On Politics
In recognition of National Preparedness Month, the New York City Emergency Management Department reminds New Yorkers to prepare for emergencies. This year’s events will be held both in-person and virtually and include a social media engagement campaign. These initiatives will provide the foundation to equip New Yorkers with the necessary tools to prepare their families, pets, businesses, and communities for any emergency.
Neighborhood Development News
The owners of a parcel at 58-02 Northern Boulevard in Woodside have released a rendering (see rendering) of a two-story auto showroom proposed for development at the site. The owners, listed as 58-02 Northern Blvd. LLC, acquired the parcel in May 2020 for just under $2 million and filed an application with the Department of City Planning earlier this year to rezone the site from its current R5 (low-density housing) designation to an R6B zone, which would permit development of commercial and medium-density residential housing at the site. The application was certified by City Planning in June, clearing a path for development of the new two-story building.
It’s In Queens! (Sept. 9 to Sept. 15)
It’s a busy week in Queens with National Honey Month celebrations, a full moon-inspired event, street festivals galore, a new play, and an international water show. Sept. 9, Queens County Fair, Sept. 11. This 39th annual event includes pie-eating and corn-husking contests, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games. Add live music, craft vendors, food vendors, and the Con Edison Ecology booth. Schedule: Sept. 9 from 3:30 to 8:30 pm; Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 from 11 am to 6 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Glen Oaks.
QEDC, Verizon Bring Digital Resources To Local Businesses
The Queens Economic Development Corporation has joined forces with Verizon, Next Street, and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation to offer a new online curriculum to local small businesses. QEDC Director of Business Services Andrea Ormeño will discuss the curriculum’s benefits and requirements during Ladies Lunch & Learn: Verizon Small Business...
FDNY: Overloaded Power Strip Sparked Astoria Blaze
Fire Marshals have determined that an overloaded power strip sparked an all-hands blaze that swept through the upper floors of an Astoria apartment building on September 6th. Fierce flames and black smoke were billowing from second-story windows at 42-13 23rd Street in Astoria, and two people were sprawled on the sidewalk outside the building when firefighters arrived at the scene just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, fire officials said.
