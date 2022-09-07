Celebrating 325 years of continuous farming, the Queens County Farm Museum’s 39th Annual Queens County Fair is being held starting on Friday, September 9, until Sunday, September 11. The first county fair was held in Queens in 1693. Step back in time and enjoy pie eating and corn husking contests, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games. Visit the main stage and family entertainment tents featuring an array of live music and theatrical performances, check out local craft and food vendors and get recycling tips at the Con Edison Ecology booth. This traditional agricultural fair boasts blue ribbon competitions in produce, arts & crafts and more. The Amazing Maize Maze opens this weekend — be the first to find your way! Admission to the Maze is included in the Queens County Fair ticket price. For more info, tickets and schedule, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/39th-annual-queens-county-fair-tickets-244255874897. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, NY 11004.

