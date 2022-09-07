Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned CemeteryTravel MavenMidlothian, IL
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
wjol.com
Bomb Threat the Cause of Evacuation and Search of Local School
The Joliet Police are sharing additional details regarding a threat at a local middle school. At 1:03 pm Joliet Police were called to Timber Ridge Middle School (2101 Bronk Road) for a bomb threat. A student had located a post-it note indicating a bomb threat under a desk in a classroom. The student notified a teacher of the note and the building was subsequently evacuated. The students and staff were sheltered in place at nearby River View Elementary School (2097 Bronk Road).
Student at suburban middle school found bomb threat on post-it note under desk: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Students and staff at a suburban middle school were evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m., Joliet police responded to Timber Ridge Middle School for a possible bomb threat. When officers arrived, it was determined that a student located a post-it note indicating...
Chicago Public Schools student fatally shot in Hyde Park: police
The teen was in some kind of “altercation” around noon with the occupants of a vehicle in the 1600 block of East 50th Place, police said. Two people exited the vehicle and fired several shots, hitting the teen, police said.
Zion police officer fatally shoots man during possible attempted break-in, Lake County officials say
Lake County police officials said a man was shot and killed by a police officer in Zion Thursday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Reported Bomb Threat at Morris District 54 Unfounded
The Morris Police Department and other agencies are conducting an investigation after Morris District 54 received a bomb threat late yesterday afternoon. Morris Grade School Principal Dave Raffel sent out a letter to families of District 54 and said a hand-written note was found on Bus 23 as it arrived in Gardner for a baseball game which indicated the desire to blow up the school. After conferring with the superintendent and local law enforcement, it was decided to immediately evacuate the building and grounds.
wjol.com
10-Year-Old Boy Hurt In Naperville Hit And Run
Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run that injured a ten-year-old boy in Naperville. Police say the child was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike yesterday morning near Bailey Road and Coach Drive. The driver didn’t stop following the incident. The boy was hospitalized to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
wjol.com
Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
A Joliet man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded firearm. On Wednesday afternoon at 4:56 pm, Joliet Police pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado near Chicago Street and Fifth Avenue for improper lane usage. The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 28-year-old Kasey Pillow. Police smelled marijuana coming from inside Pillow’s vehicle and a search was conducted as a result. A .380 caliber handgun was recovered and it was determined that his FOID card has been revoked. Kasey Pillow was with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Firearm – FOID Revoked.
nypressnews.com
Students, staff evacuated at Joliet middle school due to bomb threat
JOLIET, Ill. — A middle school in Joliet has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. Just after 2 p.m., Joliet police tweeted that they are at Timber Ridge Middle School, located in the 2100 block of Bronk Road. All students and staff have been evacuated and are safe,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, fatally shot after going to Antioch apartment to sell drugs: police
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Two people were charged with fatally shooting a man in Antioch earlier this week. Jonathan N. Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of Antioch were both charged with first-degree murder. At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, Antioch police officers responded to the 1000 block...
fox32chicago.com
West Side crime: 3 shot inside vehicles within 4 hours early Saturday
Chicago police say a man, 30, was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire coming from another car. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and arm. Just...
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'
CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in west suburban Naperville. Around 7:55 a.m., police say the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive when a vehicle struck him. The vehicle fled the scene and was last...
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home
PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
ABC7 Chicago
Child, 10, on bike injured in Naperville hit-and-run
NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a driver who continued without stopping Thursday morning in suburban Naperville. The child was seriously injured but expected to survive after being hit by the car around 8 a.m. at Bailey Road and Coach Drive, Naperville police said.
cwbchicago.com
#35: One week after being released on felony gun charge, man shot and killed rival gang member in random attack, prosecutors say
Two men who shot an opposing gang member in a random attack on Monday evening were arrested before they could even flee the scene because Chicago cops were tipped off to the shooting by the city’s ShotSpotter gunfire detection network, officials said. And a concealed-carry holder who was near the victim allegedly returned fire, injuring a passenger in their car.
Joliet man charged in rape of 18-year-old IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
fox32chicago.com
Downers Grove man gets 17 years in prison for spree of break-ins around DuPage County
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A Downers Grove man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for burglarizing two homes and a business in late 2019. Jay Mendoza, 40, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John Kinsella after pleading guilty to two felony counts of residential burglary and one felony count of burglary, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.
Comments / 2