Joliet, IL

wjol.com

Bomb Threat the Cause of Evacuation and Search of Local School

The Joliet Police are sharing additional details regarding a threat at a local middle school. At 1:03 pm Joliet Police were called to Timber Ridge Middle School (2101 Bronk Road) for a bomb threat. A student had located a post-it note indicating a bomb threat under a desk in a classroom. The student notified a teacher of the note and the building was subsequently evacuated. The students and staff were sheltered in place at nearby River View Elementary School (2097 Bronk Road).
JOLIET, IL
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
wcsjnews.com

Reported Bomb Threat at Morris District 54 Unfounded

The Morris Police Department and other agencies are conducting an investigation after Morris District 54 received a bomb threat late yesterday afternoon. Morris Grade School Principal Dave Raffel sent out a letter to families of District 54 and said a hand-written note was found on Bus 23 as it arrived in Gardner for a baseball game which indicated the desire to blow up the school. After conferring with the superintendent and local law enforcement, it was decided to immediately evacuate the building and grounds.
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

10-Year-Old Boy Hurt In Naperville Hit And Run

Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run that injured a ten-year-old boy in Naperville. Police say the child was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike yesterday morning near Bailey Road and Coach Drive. The driver didn’t stop following the incident. The boy was hospitalized to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

A Joliet man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded firearm. On Wednesday afternoon at 4:56 pm, Joliet Police pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado near Chicago Street and Fifth Avenue for improper lane usage. The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 28-year-old Kasey Pillow. Police smelled marijuana coming from inside Pillow’s vehicle and a search was conducted as a result. A .380 caliber handgun was recovered and it was determined that his FOID card has been revoked. Kasey Pillow was with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Firearm – FOID Revoked.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon threatened victim in Carol Stream Police Department parking lot: 'I'll kill you right here'

CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Bond was set Thursday for a convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in Carol Stream last month. Nicolas Mayfield, 31, of Evanston has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
CAROL STREAM, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in west suburban Naperville. Around 7:55 a.m., police say the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive when a vehicle struck him. The vehicle fled the scene and was last...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge

Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home

PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
PARK FOREST, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Child, 10, on bike injured in Naperville hit-and-run

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a driver who continued without stopping Thursday morning in suburban Naperville. The child was seriously injured but expected to survive after being hit by the car around 8 a.m. at Bailey Road and Coach Drive, Naperville police said.
NAPERVILLE, IL
cwbchicago.com

#35: One week after being released on felony gun charge, man shot and killed rival gang member in random attack, prosecutors say

Two men who shot an opposing gang member in a random attack on Monday evening were arrested before they could even flee the scene because Chicago cops were tipped off to the shooting by the city’s ShotSpotter gunfire detection network, officials said. And a concealed-carry holder who was near the victim allegedly returned fire, injuring a passenger in their car.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Joliet man charged in rape of 18-year-old IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Downers Grove man gets 17 years in prison for spree of break-ins around DuPage County

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A Downers Grove man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for burglarizing two homes and a business in late 2019. Jay Mendoza, 40, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John Kinsella after pleading guilty to two felony counts of residential burglary and one felony count of burglary, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL

