ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Comments / 83

Eddie Gomez
2d ago

Why doesn't that go with trump and all republicans involved in the insurrection they all were involved one way or another why does trump get all the privileges that they can find him GUILTY

Reply(3)
52
floragirl
2d ago

Now it is time to institute the same policy for any political figure that encouraged Americans to riot and kill. This includes giving bailMoney and supporting no bail policy that the rioters released then went out and repeated the offensive or killed someone. There is a lot to be addressed dec1,2022

Reply
32
Alberta Shipley
2d ago

WELL DESERVED JUDGEMENT ‼️‼️Shame on him‼️ guess he did not know when you take the "OATH OF OFFICE" it is for "THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: NOT for YOUR PERSONAL beliefs in ONE PERSON‼️‼️ Remember that kind of action is what happened in the 40's with those who were BELIEVERS in HITLER. let's NOT FORGET how many lives we're lost because of that & let's make sure that NEVER happens again🇺🇲🇺🇲 Trump deserves the same judgement because he "IS THE INCUTER OF EVIL" ‼️

Reply(1)
30
Related
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fringe#Celebrity News#Politics Federal#Cowboys For Trump#State#Guardian#Cnn
People

Las Vegas County Official Arrested in Murder of Investigative Reporter

Jeff German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3 A Las Vegas county official is in custody in connection with the death of investigative reporter Jeff German. German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found fatally stabbed around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that investigators served search warrants Wednesday related to the homicide. The Review-Journal reported that the search warrant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

People

317K+
Followers
50K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy