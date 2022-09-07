Jeff German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3 A Las Vegas county official is in custody in connection with the death of investigative reporter Jeff German. German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found fatally stabbed around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that investigators served search warrants Wednesday related to the homicide. The Review-Journal reported that the search warrant...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO