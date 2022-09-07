Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,267 new cases, 4 new deaths on September 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,267 new cases and 4 new deaths on Friday, September 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,442,885 and the total number of deaths to 17,923. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
cenlanow.com
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.”. In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT...
cenlanow.com
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
cenlanow.com
Most Hispanic US state weighs language programs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year. Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.
cenlanow.com
Gov. Edwards, FCC leaders aim to strengthen telecommunication in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — We are in the peak of hurricane season and it just takes one storm to knock out 911 services, as we have seen in the past in our region. On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards sat with FCC leaders to work on strengthening our communication network.
cenlanow.com
State employee, 1 other arrested by deputies on drug, gun charges
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted by the attorney general’s office and a state employee were arrested Tuesday after Livingston Parish deputies were led on a chase within the parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s...
cenlanow.com
VIDEO: Fire on Lake Lery caused by pipeline explosion, St. Bernard president says
DELACROIX, La. (WGNO)— Emergency responders in St. Bernard Parish were on scene at a fire on Lake Lery into Thursday evening after officials say a pipe exploded in the water. Parish President Guy McInnis tells WGNO the fire had been burning for several hours on Thursday afternoon, adding that...
cenlanow.com
Summer EBT benefits to begin rolling out this week
(KLFY) Louisiana families can begin to access their Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits this week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced Monday. Eligible students will receive payments totaling $391 to cover both June and July and the payments will be issued in two installments, one...
cenlanow.com
2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in July linked to smash and grab spree: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle,...
cenlanow.com
‘We have lost a grand lady’: Gov. Kay Ivey reflects on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
ALABAMA (WRBL) — For 70 years, Elizabeth II served as the queen of the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II passed on Sept. 8 after being placed under medical care due to health concerns. She was 96-years-old at the time of her death. In wake of the grand lady’s passing,...
cenlanow.com
20-year-old Texas man dies after hitting guardrail in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County on Tuesday morning. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off the south side of the road.
