stonehillskyhawks.com

Woznicki's Late Goal At Saint Thomas Earns Stonehill's First-Ever Division I Win, 1-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (September 10, 2022)- The Stonehill College men's soccer team headed out on their farthest road trip of the season and made the trip worth their while. After neither side being able to find the back of the net for most of the day, Jacob Woznicki scored the eventual game-winner at the 78-minute mark for a Skyhawks victory Saturday afternoon. Not only was today's win the first on the year for the squad, but it also marked the first Division I win in Stonehill's history.
stonehillskyhawks.com

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Football Hosts Post in Home Opener

$10.00 (students & senior citizens) Stonehill opens its 2022 home schedule with the first ever meeting with Post University, in its first season competing at the NCAA Division II level as an independant. Media Info. Today's game is being streamed live via SkyhawksVision on NEC Front Row with Charlie Bergeron...
stonehillskyhawks.com

Saint Louis Rallies to Edge Field Hockey, 2-1

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (September 9, 2022) – Saint Louis University scored goals in the third and fourth quarters to overcome a halftime deficit and edge Stonehill College, 2-1, in a non-conference field hockey matchup at SportPort International this evening. Highlights. Josefina Perez scored with 1:25 to play in regulation...
stonehillskyhawks.com

Stonehill Concludes Day One At Kaiser Classic

QUEENS, N.Y. (September 9, 2022)- The Stonehill College women's volleyball team is competing in the 2022 Kaiser Classic and wrapped up day one of competion. In the Skyhawks first match against Bryant, Stonehill fell 3-0 (11-25, 23-25, 20-21-25). Stonehill's second match was against Southeastern Louisiana where the purple and white fell, 3-0 (19-25, 15-25, 20-25).
