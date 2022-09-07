ST. PAUL, Minn. (September 10, 2022)- The Stonehill College men's soccer team headed out on their farthest road trip of the season and made the trip worth their while. After neither side being able to find the back of the net for most of the day, Jacob Woznicki scored the eventual game-winner at the 78-minute mark for a Skyhawks victory Saturday afternoon. Not only was today's win the first on the year for the squad, but it also marked the first Division I win in Stonehill's history.

EASTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO