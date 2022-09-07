ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Video allegedly showing coach hit student, Blount coach on leave, MCPSS investigating

By Tom Ingram
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Uu8Y_0hltwn5700

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile County Public Schools said Blount High School Head Football Coach Josh Harris is on administrative leave and under investigation. Harris did not coach last week against Robertsdale.

This news comes after a video circulating on social media allegedly shows Harris hitting a player. In the video, a person says, “that’s your problem, you don’t get your butt whooped at home.” After that, you can hear the thud of a hit and someone cry out.

Prosecution: Dadeville man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama

The incident in the video appears to take place in a locker room with purple lockers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Blount football players show support for embattled coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Blount High School football players are speaking out, showing support for their head coach who’s on administrative leave. In a nearly two-minute long video posted to social media, a number of players and students spoke up for coach Josh Harris. Three specifically thanked the coach for teaching them “life lessons” buying equipment, and helping them to become men, not just football players.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim, shooter identified in Popeyes shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes. Ceria Jenkins, 30, was shot two times in the leg at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Popeyes in Semmes at 7861 Moffett Rd. MCSO said the shooter […]
SEMMES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
City
Robertsdale, AL
Mobile County, AL
Football
Mobile County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile County, AL
Sports
City
Dadeville, AL
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

One dead, one wounded in shooting at Pelican Point

UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Streaming Video#Administrative Leave#American Football#Highschoolsports#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Two former star players arrested with weapons at Gautier High football game

GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Not that long ago, Jordan Irving and Zavionne Payne were on the playing field at Gautier High School, starring for the Gators football team. Last Friday night, the two were arrested at the stadium where they once played during Gautier’s game versus rival Pascagoula -- Irving for carrying a concealed weapon and Payne for disorderly conduct.
GAUTIER, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WLOX

Pass Christian man arrested, charged with stealing vehicle

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jerry Cornelius Parkman of Pass Christian for stealing a vehicle. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Firetower Road in Pass...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in July linked to smash and grab spree: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have had charges added against them for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police arrest man accused of 2 separate robberies

UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy