Single-A California League Glance
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, susp. Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m. Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m. Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m. Stockton at Modesto, 5:05 p.m. Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, ppd. Tampa at Daytona, 2, 4:05 p.m. St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m. Lakeland at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Jupiter, 10 a.m. Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 11 a.m. Palm Beach at Dunedin, noon. St. Lucie at Fort...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:44.55. (1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 44.55) Estimated jackpot: $190,000. ¶ To win...
