Porterville Recorder

Single-A California League Glance

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, susp. Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m. Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m. Inland Empire at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m. Stockton at Modesto, 5:05 p.m. Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, ppd. Tampa at Daytona, 2, 4:05 p.m. St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m. Lakeland at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Jupiter, 10 a.m. Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 11 a.m. Palm Beach at Dunedin, noon. St. Lucie at Fort...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:44.55. (1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 44.55) Estimated jackpot: $190,000. ¶ To win...
CALIFORNIA STATE

