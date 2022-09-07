ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need

Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint. Investigators have concluded a natural gas leak contributed to the deadly explosion at a home on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November. Bikes on the Bricks returns to...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw's largest thrift store opening Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw's largest thrift store will have its grand opening Friday by Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI). On September 9 at 8:30 a.m., VOAMI will have a ribbon cutting ceremony of the new store. The community will get to have a first look at the 27,000-square-foot store during the ceremony.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Psychics, mediums and healers coming to Saginaw this October

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Psychics, mediums and healers will convene at Saginaw Township’s Horizons Conference Center for a Fall Psychic & Holistic Expo next month. The event organized by Rock Your World Events will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9. More than 80 psychics, mediums, healers, holistic vendors, and crystal and metaphysical vendors will offer their products and services, including aura photography, reiki healing and massage.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

La Unión Cívica to host Saginaw Taco Fest

SAGINAW, MI-- La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw, now celebrating its 77th anniversary, has announced it will be putting on a Saginaw Taco Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Serra Chevrolet (4200 Bay Rd.) the event is being done to celebrate ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15) in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades

MIDLAND, Mich. – An affordable housing complex for older adults on low incomes has been getting some much-needed upgrades to both the kitchens and bathrooms. Built in 1968, Cleveland Manor Apartments became the first affordable housing option for Midland County’s senior citizens. Some are thrilled that the renovation...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint moving forward on $45 million blight elimination program

Flint is continuing plans to spend $45 million on demolishing thousands of vacant homes and businesses causing blight in the community. Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program. The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest runs Sept. 9 -11

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Frankenmuth Auto Fest begins its 39th fest this weekend. Frankenmuth Auto Fest will start on September 9 and ends on September 11 with hours full of events. The auto fest has a schedule of events:. Friday. All Day: Vendors, food, and beverages, Fabulous Forty Display in...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint

Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need. Local scholars with Flint Community Schools gave back to the community as part of Bunks Across America. Bikes on the Bricks returns to downtown Flint. Updated: 6...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Apartment fire in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
FLINT, MI
