WNEM
Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint. Investigators have concluded a natural gas leak contributed to the deadly explosion at a home on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November. Bikes on the Bricks returns to...
Bikes on the Bricks sparks competitive police competition, training
FLINT, MI - Police officers from around Michigan, New York and Canada gathered in downtown Flint on Friday Sept. 9 to showcase their motorcycle skills during the Bikes on the Bricks event. Bikes on the Bricks was an idea developed for a motorcycle show to complement Back to the Bricks,...
Saginaw mom, community volunteer starts Heart of the City to serve adults with disabilities
SAGINAW, MI — After raising a daughter with special needs, Cherie Long recognized a gap in services and opportunities available to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. So the Buena Vista Township resident founded Heart of the City Development Center to help meet the social and educational needs of...
Comma Bookstore & Social Hub to celebrate two-year anniversary with live music, food, drinks
FLINT, MI -- Comma Bookstore & Social Hub opened two years ago today with a goal to promote art, culture and BIPOC literature. In doing that, they also made a home for so many creatives in the Flint area. An event tonight, one the day of reaching two years in...
abc12.com
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
WNEM
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw's largest thrift store opening Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw's largest thrift store will have its grand opening Friday by Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI). On September 9 at 8:30 a.m., VOAMI will have a ribbon cutting ceremony of the new store. The community will get to have a first look at the 27,000-square-foot store during the ceremony.
Psychics, mediums and healers coming to Saginaw this October
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Psychics, mediums and healers will convene at Saginaw Township’s Horizons Conference Center for a Fall Psychic & Holistic Expo next month. The event organized by Rock Your World Events will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9. More than 80 psychics, mediums, healers, holistic vendors, and crystal and metaphysical vendors will offer their products and services, including aura photography, reiki healing and massage.
La Unión Cívica to host Saginaw Taco Fest
SAGINAW, MI-- La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw, now celebrating its 77th anniversary, has announced it will be putting on a Saginaw Taco Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Serra Chevrolet (4200 Bay Rd.) the event is being done to celebrate ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15) in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
$83.8 million awarded in Michigan placemaking grants
Fresh grant money is being pumped in Michigan housing and placemaking projects.
WNEM
Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades
MIDLAND, Mich. – An affordable housing complex for older adults on low incomes has been getting some much-needed upgrades to both the kitchens and bathrooms. Built in 1968, Cleveland Manor Apartments became the first affordable housing option for Midland County’s senior citizens. Some are thrilled that the renovation...
abc12.com
Flint moving forward on $45 million blight elimination program
Flint is continuing plans to spend $45 million on demolishing thousands of vacant homes and businesses causing blight in the community. Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program. The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion...
nbc25news.com
39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest runs Sept. 9 -11
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Frankenmuth Auto Fest begins its 39th fest this weekend. Frankenmuth Auto Fest will start on September 9 and ends on September 11 with hours full of events. The auto fest has a schedule of events:. Friday. All Day: Vendors, food, and beverages, Fabulous Forty Display in...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
‘Chevy In the Hole, A Novel’ author signs books in hometown Flint Public Library
FLINT, MI – The first time Flint native Kelsey Ronan ever had to get defensive about her hometown was when she left it. Ronan, local author of “Chevy In the Hole, A Novel,” recalled a story from her first days at Purdue University in graduate school after earning an undergrad at the University of Michigan-Flint.
WNEM
Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need. Local scholars with Flint Community Schools gave back to the community as part of Bunks Across America. Bikes on the Bricks returns to downtown Flint. Updated: 6...
Flint River Watershed Coalition to seek new long-term executive director
FLINT, MI -- The Flint River Watershed Coalition is creating a plan to seek a new long-term executive director after Patrick Scanlon, the organization’s most recent director, moved on from his position. Sarah Scheitler, formerly the Corridor Alliance manager, has taken over interim executive director duties, she detailed in...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Holy Land Bakery provides halal Middle Eastern food, sweets
FLINT, MI - Maysaa Alkhouri always had a talent in the kitchen. She is known for cooking tasty falafel, shawarma, pita bread, stuffed grape leaves and manaesh -- an olive oil-rich flatbread, topped with za’atar, a mixture of dried thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac. But instead of doing it...
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
