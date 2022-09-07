Providence man pleads guilty for role in Home Depot fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking part in a wide-ranging scheme to defraud Home Depot of thousands of dollars in tools and building supplies, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud after prosecutors learned he participated in the scheme.

Cunha said the scheme involved purchasing building, roofing, electrical, plumbing and other contractor supplies from Home Depot stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire with stolen or fraudulently created business credit accounts.

Prosecutors estimate that the scheme defrauded Home Depot of $600,000 worth of tools and supplies.

Taveras-Garcia admitted that he purchased tools and supplies for his roofing business from another person involved in the scheme, according to Cunha.

Another suspect, 29-year-old Abel Bier Romero, of Cranston, is currently awaiting trial on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with the scheme.

Taveras-Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.

