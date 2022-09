It was back to school for nearly a million public school students in New York City on Thursday. And thanks to new legislation signed by Governor Hochul late this week, their class sizes will eventually be getting smaller. That's just one of the major developments happening, "This Week in Politics." WNYC's senior politics reporter Brigid Bergin joins Weekend Edition host David Furst to talk about that and more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO