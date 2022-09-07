ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

7-year-old boy injured in crash on Route C in Ray County

The Highway Patrol reports two Holt residents sustained moderate injuries when a car failed to stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment in Ray County on Friday morning, September 9th. Emergency medical services took the driver, 80-year-old Everett Downs, to Liberty Hospital. A private vehicle took the passenger,...
RAY COUNTY, MO
Liberty, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
RAYTOWN, MO
#Fire Department#Liberty Fire Department
mycouriertribune.com

Rescheduled National Night Out Tuesday

CLAY COUNTY — Next Tuesday's weather forecast looks to be around 80 degrees, just the right temperature for the rescheduled National Night Out event. The event will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, around the downtown Liberty Square. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Police and...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Public Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
LATHROP, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Car vs Tree Accident

An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injures after his vehicle hit a tree Wednesday night in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports 42-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jason A. Mick was driving a 2006 Ford on Business Route 10 east of Route 10 at 8:02 P.M. Wednesday when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

