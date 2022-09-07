Read full article on original website
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
44-year-old woman killed in Excelsior Springs homicide identified
Excelsior Springs police have identified a woman killed in a double shooting this week.
kttn.com
7-year-old boy injured in crash on Route C in Ray County
The Highway Patrol reports two Holt residents sustained moderate injuries when a car failed to stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment in Ray County on Friday morning, September 9th. Emergency medical services took the driver, 80-year-old Everett Downs, to Liberty Hospital. A private vehicle took the passenger,...
Friends mourn loss of mother allegedly killed by husband in Excelsior Springs
Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greggory Dull will tell you a homicide in the city is a rare occurrence, with the last happening in 2014.
American Bully stolen from Raytown animal shelter found dead
One of the three American Bullies stolen from a Raytown, Missouri, shelter over the weekend was found dead, according to the shelter's director.
Portion of U.S. Highway 169 closed in Clinton County due to fatal crash
The area of U.S. Highway 169 between F Highway and Z Highway is closed due to a fatal accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
KMBC.com
Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
3 injured in overnight wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person has critical injuries and two have serious injuries after an overnight crash on Holmes Road at 117th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Man charged in Johnson County with stealing 70k from elderly woman
A Kansas man is accused of stealing $70,000 from an elderly woman, blaming the theft on his ex-wife, and then faking a cancer diagnosis.
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
Deadly shooting shocks Excelsior Springs families, neighbors
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is now in police custody, but the community is still reeling from the news.
mycouriertribune.com
Rescheduled National Night Out Tuesday
CLAY COUNTY — Next Tuesday's weather forecast looks to be around 80 degrees, just the right temperature for the rescheduled National Night Out event. The event will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, around the downtown Liberty Square. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Police and...
Casey's workers resign, walk out from Independence, Missouri, location
Workers at Casey's in Independence, Missouri, resigned and walked out on Wednesday, according to a release from non-profit Restaurants Opportunity Center United.
Body discovered in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
A body was discovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, next to the vehicle of a missing Lawrence man.
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
KCTV 5
Cycling community announces ‘Bright Lights for Charlie’ ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Cyclists are honoring a rider killed in a hit-and-run during the last weekend of August. That Saturday morning, a white Acura MDX struck Charles Criniere as he was riding along View High Drive. Criniere was a teacher and father of 10. On Tuesday, a...
KCTV 5
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ariel’s mother is expressing her view on Britt Reid’s apology. She made a public post on Facebook telling Reid to “Shove your ‘Sorry’ up your ASS..........”. On Tuesday, Britt Reid changed his plea to guilty and released a statement through...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash
A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
martincitytelegraph.com
“Let’s save Dallas, Missouri!” – A cry for help from Watt’s Mill businesses
Kansas City Parks and Recreation has agreed to protect the historic millstone at Watt’s Mill after a cook-out fire caused severe damage. The department will install steel posts and a cable fence around the millstone. Signs will also be installed informing the public that fires are not allowed in the park.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Car vs Tree Accident
An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injures after his vehicle hit a tree Wednesday night in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports 42-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jason A. Mick was driving a 2006 Ford on Business Route 10 east of Route 10 at 8:02 P.M. Wednesday when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
