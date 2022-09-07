Read full article on original website
Related
WCIA
Light up the night at Glo Bingo
Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA on Byers & Co.
September 9, 2022 – Angela Foulke of the Decatur Family YMCA joined Byers & Co. to talk about desserts, workout routines, the passing of the Queen, and parenting. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Early Bird Kiwanis Club to Celebrate 50 Years with Dinner September 16
September 9, 2022 – For fifty years, the Decatur Early Bird Kiwanis Club has served the children of Decatur and Macon County, and they plan to continue this tradition for years to come. The Early Birds are honoring this 50 year milestone with a Celebration Dinner at the Decatur...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: RCC on Byers & Co.
September 8, 2022 – Richland Community College’s Chris Schmersahl along with students Nigel Adams and Samuel Johnson joined Byers & Co. to talk about the school’s gaming club. Listen to the podcast now!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowdecatur.com
Performing Arts Series for Students Returning with Shows in 2023
September 7, 2022 – The Performing Arts Series for Students (PASS) is back to provide shows at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center on Millikin University’s campus. Buckets N Boards, Wednesday, January 25, 10:00 a.m. Ben Franklin and His Kite, Tuesday, February 14, 10:00 a.m. The Orchestra Comes Alive,...
nowdecatur.com
Kevin Breheny honored as Girl Scout Diamond Honoree
September 8, 2022 – Local businessman, community leader, and philanthropist Kevin Breheny was designated as a Diamond Honoree during the 15th Annual Diamonds and Desserts event to honor the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois. Breheny joins a list of honorees including Kit Paulin, Cindy Deadrick, Brian Byers, Justice Lisa...
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Brothers build safe community with FirstFollowers
CHAMPAIGN – Ri’Chard Frazier took his role as a big brother seriously from a young age. By middle school, being the “tough” one started to get him in trouble. He bounced between public and alternative schools. The first time he felt cared for was at FirstFollowers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowdecatur.com
Community Foundation Application Deadline for Adult Scholarships November 1
September 8, 2022 – Need financial help to finish completing a two- or four-year degree, a master’s degree or vocational training? The Community Foundation of Macon County is offering individual scholarship awards up to $2,500 per applicant to help fund spring semester 2023 expenses. Deadline to apply is Tuesday, November 1; apply here.
wglt.org
Let's get nuts! Beer Nuts anchors Bloomington’s newest street festival
I don’t need a reason for a street festival, but Bloomington’s swan song to summer has a good one: nuts!. The inaugural BN Nuts Festival is all about our hometown hero of salty snacks, with Beer Nuts serving as title sponsor for an all-day party on Front Street downtown.
nowdecatur.com
United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend
September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign. Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur. Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowdecatur.com
Two Millikin Student-Athletes Sign First NIL Deal
September 9, 2022 – Peerless Cleaning & Restoration Services has just reached an agreement with two Millikin University student-athletes, Jordan Carson (Wrestling) and Elyce Kundsen (Woman’s Basketball), as the first paid Name, Image, and Likeness Deal within the Millikin athletics department. The NCAA’s new ruling on NIL deals...
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
thenavigatornews.com
New rules for the Recycling Center
Lake Land College (LLC) released a statement on Aug.14, 2022 concerning the items being brought to the Recycling Center. The new rule states that users should not put items that are in plastic bags, in the bins. However, using a cardboard box or simply dumping the recyclables is acceptable. According to Kimberly Wellbaum, the facility coordinator for LLC, the bags get wrapped up in the mechanics of the sorting machine.
New Champaign store selling items with historic twist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
foxillinois.com
Two Illinois families of fallen first responders have mortgages paid
Tunnels to Towers Foundation paid in full the mortgages of the Hanneken and Herderhorst families. Last year, both families lost their fathers who were Illinois first responders. Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken lost his life last March while involved in a car crash on duty. Champaign firefighter Trevor Herderhorst...
A heated debate; how Mattoon should use ARPA money
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–A meeting in Mattoon got heated Tuesday, as city council members and the community debated how to use American Rescue Plan money. “All we’re asking is do something, nothing has been done in 50 years,” said one resident. “This water issue is as old as you are and I am, nothing gets done,” […]
WAND TV
Decatur, Springfield receiving more than $20M in transit assistance
(WAND) - Decatur and Springfield transit systems are receiving more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of buses. is excited to see Decatur and Springfield transit systems receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of their buses.
nowdecatur.com
Two Memorial Health Hospitals Recognized for Excellent Care
September 7, 2022 – Two Memorial Health hospitals have been recognized in the 2022 – 23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings. Decatur Memorial Hospital was recognized by U.S. News for excellence in four areas of care: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), kidney failure, knee replacement and stroke.
Comments / 0